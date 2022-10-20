Artica Burr’s Newly Released “Billy Bender and the Red Hot Ants” is a Gripping Pre-Teen Story with Deftly Woven Morals
“Billy Bender and the Red Hot Ants” from Book Vine Press author Artica Burr is a story of pre-teens who quickly learn family teamwork can be imperative.
Imagination is the mother of invention, but it is also a creative gift that can turn an ordinary day into an adventure. Cultivate your mundane moments and taste the magic your imagination brings.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Billy Bender and the Red Hot Ants” is an enthralling adventure story of two children who have to deal with losing touch with their birth fathers, fitting in with new friends, and a new school. They realize that it is okay to be science-oriented and achieve top grades—letting readers of all ages know that being an individual is the best way of letting themselves be genuinely comfortable. The two families join efforts to solve a baffling mystery. The story reveals an important lesson that is seldom addressed: “Adults are not always what they appear to be.”
“Billy Bender and the Red Hot Ants” is the creation of published author Artica Burr whose interests include residential gardening and landscaping, home improvement and restoration, artistic painting on canvas, and contributing to the quality breeding of West Highland White Terriers.
Artica Burr writes, “This adventure encompasses two single parents and their nearly teenage children using joint family teamwork to resolve a mysterious emergency. The children examine all the evidence they can find concerning the puzzling problem and then decide to ask a trusted teacher his opinion about their findings. When their teacher learns what the children have deciphered, his physical appearance becomes distorted, and he creates a frightening situation. The children are horrified to find that the teacher is not the normal person he seems to be, and with quick thinking, they escape the teacher’s pursuit. The children explain the trouble at school to their parents and present all the facts and proof they have gathered about the mystery. More clues unfold as the families discuss the problem. The two families form a basic plan to defend themselves against an unearthly threat. Despite some dangerous unknown elements, they all forge ahead, rely on one another, and together they improvise on the spot as new twists in the situation unfold. Once the plan is in motion, every minute counts, and there can be no turning back. Every member of both families becomes a most valuable player in their effort to win against overwhelming odds.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Artica Burr’s new book allows the readers to see the reality that, sometimes, pursuing the truth brings one into the midst of an unhealthy full-blown attack. Through this book, the author reminds the readers that every family member needs to become a valued player in every quest or struggle to win against sometimes overwhelming odds.
