Allergy Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 31.63 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Growth and Future Demand

The rising prevalence of various forms of allergies is estimated to enhance the market's growth. According to a research published in 2020 by the Food Allergy Research and Education Foundation, 32 million Americans were suffered from food allergies, including 5.6 million children under the age of 18. Approximately 40% of children with food allergies are allergic to many foods.

A recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research titled " Allergy Treatment Market " guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. The Allergy Treatment Market research report is an ideal guide to attain information or key data about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers, competitor strategies, brand positioning, customer preferences, and customer behavior.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the allergy treatment market was valued at USD 19.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 31.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

An allergy is a condition induced by the immune system's hypersensitivity to normally harmless substances in the environment, which are referred to as allergens. Dust mites, mold, tree weed, grass pollen, milk, egg, soy, wheat, and other aeroallergens are types of allergies. These allergens can induce hay fever, allergic rhinitis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic disease disorders. Itching in the nose, roof of mouth, throat, or eyes, as well as sneezing, stuffy nose (congestion), teary eyes, and other symptoms, are all common indications of allergic reactions. Furthermore, food allergies can result in symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, or respiratory problems when an allergen is consumed.

In recent years, the allergy treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Allergies, after cancer, AIDS, and cardiovascular illnesses, are the fourth most common global pathologic condition, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). On the back of a developing interdisciplinary approach to allergy diagnosis, the allergy treatment market has grown quickly over the last few decades. Anaphylaxis is characterized by severe symptoms. Bee stings, peanuts, latex, and small molecule and immunological medicines are only a few of the many triggers. The study of allergy pathophysiology has aided in the expansion of the allergy treatment market. Increased vascular permeability, face flushing, and bronchoconstriction are all life-threatening signs.

Increase in the number of research and development activities

Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the allergy treatment market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the allergy treatment market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the Allergy Treatment Market are:

Akorn, Incorporated (US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. (Germany)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Almirall, S.A (Spain)

Zenomed Healthcare Private Limited (India)

Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

Recent Development

In July 2020, the Alcon had announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the OTC switch of Pataday once daily relief extra strength. Pataday Once Daily Comfort Extra Strength (olopatadine 0.7%) is the first and only eye allergy itch drop available in the United States that provides full 24-hour relief without a prescription.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Allergy Treatment Market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Allergy Treatment Market

Market Dynamics: Allergy Treatment Market

Increasing prevalence of various forms of allergies

Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of allergy treatment industry is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.

Growing number of geriatric population

The surging geriatric population is estimated to enhance the market's expansion during the forecast period of 2022-2029. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide geriatric population, which was estimated to be over 524 million in 2010, is expected to increase to nearly 2 billion by 2050. Due to their compromised immune systems , geriatrics are more susceptible to get types of allergies, further estimated to enhance the market’s growth rate.

Market Segmentation: Allergy Treatment Market

By Type

Eye Allergy

Food Allergy

Skin Allergy

Asthma

Rhinitis

Others

By Treatment

Anti-Allergy Drugs

Immunotherapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Intranasal

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Homecare

Others

Regional Analysis/Insights

The allergy treatment market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the allergy treatment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America

North America dominates the allergy treatment market because of the rising number of research activities in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of major key players will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Allergy Treatment Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Allergy Treatment Market, By Type Global Allergy Treatment Market, By Treatment Global Allergy Treatment Market, By Route of Administration Global Allergy Treatment Market, By End User Global Allergy Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Allergy Treatment Market, By Region Global Allergy Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

