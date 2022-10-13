Vehicle Camera Market Size is projected to reach USD 17.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10%: Straits Research

The global vehicle camera market size was valued at USD 7.50 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030. North America caters to the maximum share in the vehicle camera market owing to the presence of advanced technology that surges the growth of the high tech devices in the cars.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle camera market is witnessing a surge due to the rapid rise in the customer demand for autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the proliferation of the demand for advanced safety features in luxurious cars and favorable government programs in the automotive industry has propelled the market's growth. However, the high cost of incorporating multi-camera solutions has restrained the development of the market.

As a result of the pandemic, many countries went into temporary lockdown, which had an adverse effect on the economy as a whole. The automobile sector, which relies heavily on manual labour performed in the outdoors, has been insulated from the factors that have led to a dramatic decline in vehicle purchases. In addition, market expansion was limited by supply chain instability, which manifested primarily as a result of closed national and international borders and the persistence of a decision not to employ items manufactured in China. Growth in the market may be aided in the coming years by the significant uptick in sales of the automotive vehicle, which has been seen to limit the use of public and busy locations.





Regional Analysis

North America dominates the market because of favorable government regulations, deployment of the latest technology, and the surge in the collision rates. The Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth in the market due to the presence of major key players, increasing adoption of latest technologies, and availability of cost-effective labor.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 17.68 billion by 2030 CAGR 10% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles), Camera Type (Infrared), Application (Blind Spot Detection, Other ADAS Systems) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Balluf (Germany), Delhi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Autoliv, Inc (Sweden), ADA-ES Inc. (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), TRW Automotive (U.S.), and Ambarella (U.S.), ISS Innovative Software Services GmbH (ISS) and Matrix Vision GmbH. Matrix Vision. Key Market Opportunities Increasing development for autonomous systems Key Market Drivers Government programs related to automotive safety features in economically developing countries

Increasing development for autonomous systems

Key Highlights

The digital camera segment caters to the highest market share among the different camera types of the market.

The passenger vehicle segment caters to the highest market share among the different vehicle types in the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecasted year

Key Players

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Valeo S.A.

VisionTrack

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Tung Thih Electronic Co., Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

LG Innotek (LG Group)

Sharp Corporation

Samsara

SmartDrive Systems, Inc.

Seeing Machines

Lytx

MCNEX Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles Compact Cars Mid-Sized SUVs Luxury

Commercial Vehicles LCVs HCVs



By Camera Type

Digital

Thermal

Infrared

By Application

Night Vision Recording

Parking Assist System

Blind Spot detection

Lane Departure System

Other ADAS Systems

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Vehicle Camera Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Impact of COVID -19

3.6 Market Share Analysis

4 Vehicle Type Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2 Passenger Vehicles

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.2 Compact Cars

4.2.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.3 Mid-Sized

4.2.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.4 SUVs

4.2.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.5 Luxury

4.2.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3 Commercial Vehicles

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.2 LCVs

4.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.3 HCVs

4.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5 Camera Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.2 Digital

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.3 Thermal

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.4 Infrared

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2 Night Vision Recording

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.3 Parking Assist System

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.4 Blind Spot detection

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5 Lane Departure System

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5 Others ADAS Systems

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2.2 The U.S.

7.2.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.2.2 By Camera Type

7.2.2.3 By Application

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.3.2 By Camera Type

7.2.3.3 By Application

7.2.4 Mexico

7.2.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.2.4.2 By Camera Type

7.2.4.3 By Application

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.3.2 Germany

7.3.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.2.2 By Camera Type

7.3.2.3 By Application

7.3.3 France

7.3.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.3.2 By Camera Type

7.3.3.3 By Application

7.3.4 The U.K.

7.3.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.4.2 By Camera Type

7.3.4.3 By Application

7.3.5 Italy

7.3.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.5.2 By Camera Type

7.3.5.3 By Application

7.3.6 Spain

7.3.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.6.2 By Camera Type

7.3.6.3 By Application

7.3.7 Rest of Europe

7.3.7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.3.7.2 By Camera Type

7.3.7.3 By Application

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.2.2 By Camera Type

7.4.2.3 By Application

7.4.3 China

7.4.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.3.2 By Camera Type

7.4.3.3 By Application

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.4.2 By Camera Type

7.4.4.3 By Application

7.4.5 India

7.4.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.5.2 By Camera Type

7.4.5.3 By Application

7.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.7.1 By Vehicle Type

7.4.7.2 By Camera Type

7.4.6.3 By Application

7.5 The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.2.2 By Camera Type

7.5.2.3 By Application

7.5.3 South Africa

7.5.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.3.2 By Camera Type

7.5.3.3 By Application

7.5.4 The UAE

7.5.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.4.2 By Camera Type

7.5.4.3 By Application

7.5.5 Egypt

7.5.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.5.2 By Camera Type

7.5.5.3 By Application

7.5.6 Rest of MEA

7.5.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.5.6.2 By Camera Type

7.5.6.3 By Application

7.6 South America

7.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.6.2 Brazil

7.6.2.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.2.2 By Camera Type

7.6.2.3 By Application

7.6.3 Argentina

7.6.3.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.3.2 By Camera Type

7.6.3.3 By Application

7.6.4 Chile

7.6.4.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.4.2 By Camera Type

7.6.4.3 By Application

7.6.5 Peru

7.6.5.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.5.2 By Camera Type

7.6.5.3 By Application

7.6.9 Rest of South America

7.6.6.1 By Vehicle Type

7.6.6.2 By Camera Type

7.6.6.3 By Application

8 Company Profile

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.1.4 Product Portfolio

8.2 Panasonic Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Recent Developments

8.2.4 Product Portfolio

8.3 Valeo S.A

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 VisionTrack

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Tung Thih Electronic Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Magna International Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 LG Innotek

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Sharp Corporation

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Samsara Networks, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 SmartDrive Systems, Inc

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Seeing Machines

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

8.13 Lytx

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.13.4 Product Portfolio

8.14 MCNEX Co., Ltd.

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.14.4 Product Portfolio

8.15 Continental AG

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.15.4 Product Portfolio





Recent Developments

On 17th February 2019, Samsung Electro Mechanic continued its contract with Tesla by finalizing the deal of supplying self-propelled camera modules to Tesla. The deal aims at strategically growing the business and the geographical presence.

On 30th April 2017, Smart Drive announced an addition to the Video-Safety First with 360-Degree Triggering. The product aims at providing an enhanced video outlook thereby strengthening the product portfolio.





News Media

Increasing Exports to Fuel the Automotive Camera Market During the Forecast Period, 2019–2026.

Video Surveillance Market to Take a Leap With IP Surveillance Cameras During the Forecast Period – 2026





