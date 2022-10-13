Canned Wines Market Size is projected to reach USD 725.48 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13%: Straits Research

The global canned wines market size was valued at USD 241.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 725.48 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% from 2022 to 2030. Europe dominates the canned wines market as wine is the second most preferred alcoholic beverage in the region.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The canned wine market is predicted to expand at a rapid pace as customer preferences shift toward more convenient methods of wine consumption. The demand for canned wines has increased as a result of people all around the world demanding beverages that are more lightweight and less brittle for outings and picnics. Rising consumer spending on camping, leisure activities, and overnight stays at beaches and other remote locations are additional significant aspects propelling market expansion.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/canned-wines-market/request-sample





Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak started in China, has severely impacted the wine industry. As the number of cases continues to increase worldwide, the governments across the globe have imposed lockdowns and social distancing norms, creating disruptions in the global supply chain. This has caused adverse effects on the import and export of wine to the international and domestic markets.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on the on-premises and travel business, further affecting the market growth. To cope up with the pandemic in the coming times, the key players are focusing on reshaping their business models. However, there will be slight growth in the DTC and e-commerce market as individuals prefer in-house consumption.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 725.48 million by 2030 CAGR 13% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (Red Wine, White Wine, Sparkling Wine), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Online Retail) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Beach Juice, E & J. Gallo Winery, IBG Wines, Shamps Beverage LLC, Sans Wine Co, Winesellers Ltd., Precept Wine, LLC, Union Wine Company, The Family Coppola, Constellation Brands, Inc., Old Westminster Winery, MANCAN Wine, Field Recordings Key Market Opportunities Rising disposable incomes are expected to push the demand for higher-quality canned wines in the near future Key Market Drivers Advantages of Canned Wines over Traditional Packaged Wines to Drive the Market Growth

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/canned-wines-market





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth in the canned wines market, owing to the consistently rising population, coupled with the rapid urbanization and growing western influence. Rising demand for high-end products due to improving purchasing power is anticipated to be the key factors fuelling the regional market growth. India and China hold a significant share in the regional market, against the backdrop of favorable government norms and rising FDI. Moreover, with innovations and strong retail and distribution network in the region, the companies are striving to increase their sales and achieve higher revenues.





Key Highlights

The global canned wines market size is projected to reach USD 725.48 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% owing to the rising awareness of health benefits associated with wine and the growing millennials consumer base

is projected to reach USD 725.48 million by 2030 at a owing to the rising awareness of health benefits associated with wine and the growing millennials consumer base The online sales segment holds the highest market share in the canned wines market on account of ease of buying and doorstep delivery options provided by the online platforms

Europe dominates the canned wines market as wine is the second most preferred alcoholic beverage in the region.

Key Players

Beach Juice

E & J. Gallo Winery

IBG Wines

Shamps Beverage LLC

Sans Wine Co

Winesellers Ltd.

Precept Wine, LLC

Union Wine Company

The Family Coppola

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Old Westminster Winery

MANCAN Wine

Field Recordings





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/canned-wines-market/request-sample





Canned Wines Market: Segmentation

By Type

Red Wine White Wine Sparkling Wine Fortified



By Distribution Channel

B2B B2C Specialty Retail Stores Forecourt Stores Online Retail



By Region

North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America The Middle-East and Africa







TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Canned Wines Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.5.1 Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.5.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.6 Environmental & Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.8 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.9 Parent Market Overview

4.10 Technology Landscape

4.11 Market Share Analysis

4.12 Potential Venture Analysis

4.13 Regional Price Trends

4.14 Raw Material Trends

4.15 Cost Structure Analysis

4.15.1 Labor Cost

4.15.2 Consumables

4.15.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Red Wine

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 White Wine

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Sparkling Wine

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Fortified

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Distribution Channel Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 B2B

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 B2C

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3.2 Specialty Retail Stores

6.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3.3 Forecourt Stores

6.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3.4 Others

6.3.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Online Retail

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Type

7.2.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Type

7.2.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Type

7.2.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Type

7.3.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Type

7.3.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.5.1 By Type

7.3.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.3.6 The The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.6.1 By Type

7.3.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Type

7.4.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Type

7.4.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Type

7.4.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Type

7.4.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Type

7.4.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Type

7.5.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Type

7.5.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Type

7.5.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Type

7.5.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Type

7.5.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.5.8 The Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Type

7.5.8.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Type

7.6.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Type

7.6.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Type

7.6.5.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Type

7.6.6.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Type

7.6.7.2 By Distribution Channel

7.6.8 The Rest of ME

7.6.8.1 By Type

7.6.8.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.3.1 By Type

7.7.3.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.4.1 By Type

7.7.4.2 By Distribution Channel

7.7.5 The Rest of Africa

7.7.5.1 By Type

7.7.5.2 By Distribution Channel

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Beach Juice

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 E & J. Gallo Winery

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 IBG Wines

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Shamps Beverage LLC

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Sans Wine Co

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 Winesellers Ltd.

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 Precept Wine, LLC

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Union Wine Company

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 The Family Coppola

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Constellation Brands, Inc.

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

8.13 Old Westminster Winery

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Financial Performance

8.13.3 Recent Developments

8.13.4 Product Portfolio

8.14 MANCAN Wine

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 Financial Performance

8.14.3 Recent Developments

8.14.4 Product Portfolio

8.15 Field Recordings

8.15.1 Business Overview

8.15.2 Financial Performance

8.15.3 Recent Developments

8.15.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/canned-wines-market/toc





Recent Developments

In 2020 , Constellation Brands, Inc. acquired Booker Vineyard’s super-luxury tobolster Constellation’s Wine and spirits premiumization strategy

, Constellation Brands, Inc. acquired Booker Vineyard’s super-luxury tobolster Constellation’s Wine and spirits premiumization strategy In 2019 , Precept Wine announced plans to expand sales in different regions to meet the growing customer demand and propel company growth

, Precept Wine announced plans to expand sales in different regions to meet the growing customer demand and propel company growth In 2017, Winesellers, Ltd. introduced two new organic wines under the canned wine segment, mainly for picnics, barbecues, and camping





News Media

Growing Western Influence and Rising Millennial Population to Drive Asia-Pacific’s Canned Wines Market

Stringent Government Regulations to Monitor Proper Disposal of Alcohol Wipes





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Alcohol Ethoxylates Market : Information by Product (Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates), Application (Emulsifier, Dispersing Agent), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Soft Drinks Market : Information by Product (Carbonated, Non-carbonated), Flavour (Cola, Citrus), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market : Information by Application (Process and Preparation Solvent), End-User Industry (Cosmetic, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com