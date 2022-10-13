Building Information Modelling Market Size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11%: Straits Research

The global building information modelling (BIM) market size was valued at USD 4.68 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030. In the market for building information modelling, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Building Information Modelling platform is witnessing a surge due to the growing migration towards urban areas has increased the number of infrastructure projects. Further, the rising foreign direct investments in the emerging nations have bolstered industrialization together with the Building Information Modelling market. Additionally, the favoring government regulations that have led to the mandatory adoption of the BIM software in most of the countries are anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

Further, the growing utilization of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies, IoT to design green buildings has fostered the growth of the Building Information Modelling market. However, the high cost of investment and the slower adoption of technology in the construction sector has hampered the growth of the market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 11.97 billion by 2030 CAGR 11% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offering, Project Life Cycle, Application, End-User, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Autodesk(the U.S.), Nemetschek (Germany), Bentley Systems(the U.S.), Trimble(the U.S.), DassaultSystèmes (France), Rib Software (Germany), Asite (the U.K.), Aveva (the U.K.), Hexagon (Sweden), Archidata (Canada), Acca Software (Italy), Arcadiasoft(the U.S.), Procore Technologies(the U.S.), Concora(the U.S.), Pöyry (Finland), Beck Technology(the U.S.), Computers and Structures(the U.S.), Robert McNeel& Associates(the U.S.), 4M Company (the U.S.), and CCT International (Canada) Key Market Opportunities An increasing number of smart cities and modern architectural infrastructures Key Market Drivers Rapid Urbanization and Surge in Infrastructure Projects

Growing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the engineering and construction sectors

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the Building Information Modelling Platform Market on account of the presence of advanced infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud services, and the presence of major key players.

The Asia Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth the Building Information Modelling Platform Market due to the increasing foreign direct investments, favoring government regulations, the increased investments in the construction and real estate sector.

Key Highlights:



The global building information modelling (BIM) market size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2030.

size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2030 at a from 2022 to 2030. The lockdown has ebbed the utilization of Building Information Modelling software owing to the temporary stoppage of all the construction projects.

The software segment caters to the highest markets share among the different offering in the Building Information Modelling Platform Market.

The preconstruction segment caters to the highest markets share among the different project life cycle in the Building Information Modelling Platform Market.

In the market for building information modelling, North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

The key players in the global Building Information Modelling market are

Autodesk(the U.S.)

Nemetschek (Germany)

Bentley Systems(the U.S.)

Trimble(the U.S.)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Rib Software (Germany)

Asite (the U.K.)

Aveva (the U.K.)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Archidata (Canada)

Acca Software (Italy)

Arcadiasoft(the U.S.)

Procore Technologies(the U.S.)

Concora(the U.S.)

Pöyry (Finland)

Beck Technology(the U.S.)

Computers and Structures(the U.S.)

Robert McNeel& Associates(the U.S.)

4M Company (the U.S.), an

CCT International (Canada) among others





Market Segmentation

By Offering

Software Architectural Design Sustainability Structure MEP Construction Facility Management.

Services Software Support and Maintenance Project Management and Support.



By The Project Life Cycle

Preconstruction

Construction

Operations

By The Applications

Buildings

Industrial

Civil Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Utilities

Others

By The End-User

AEC Professionals

Consultants and Facility Managers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Building Information Modelling Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Impact of COVID -19

3.6 Market Share Analysis

4 Offering Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.2 Architectural Design

4.2.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.3 Architectural Design

4.2.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.4 Sustainability

4.2.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.5 Structure

4.2.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.6 MEP

4.2.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.7 Construction

4.2.7.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2.8 Facility Management

4.2.8.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.2 Software Support and Maintenance

4.3.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3.3 Project Management and Support.

4.3.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5 Project Life Cycle Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.2 Preconstruction

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.3 Construction

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.4 Operations

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6 Applications Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2 Buildings

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.3 Industrial

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.4 Civil Infrastructure

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5 Oil & Gas

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7 End-User Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.2 AEC Professionals

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.3 Consultants and Facility Managers

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8 Regional Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.2.2 The U.S.

8.2.2.1 By Offering

8.2.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.2.3 By Applications

8.2.2.4 By End-User

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.3.1 By Offering

8.2.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.3.3 By Applications

8.2.3.4 By End-User

8.2.4 Mexico

8.2.4.1 By Offering

8.2.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.2.4.3 By Applications

8.2.4.4 By End-User

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 By Offering

8.3.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.2.3 By Applications

8.3.2.4 By End-User

8.3.3 France

8.3.3.1 By Offering

8.3.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.3.3 By Applications

8.3.3.4 By End-User

8.3.4 The U.K.

8.3.4.1 By Offering

8.3.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.4.3 By Applications

8.3.4.4 By End-User

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.5.1 By Offering

8.3.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.5.3 By Applications

8.3.5.4 By End-User

8.3.6 Spain

8.3.6.1 By Offering

8.3.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.6.3 By Applications

8. 3.6.4 By End-User

8.3.8 The Rest of Europe

8.3.8.1 By Offering

8.3.8.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.3.8.3 By Applications

8. 3.8.4 By End-User

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 By Offering

8.4.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.2.3 By Applications

8. 4.2.4 By End-User

8.4.3 China

8.4.3.1 By Offering

8.4.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.3.3 By Applications

8. 4.3.4 By End-User

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.4.1 By Offering

8.4.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.4.3 By Applications

8. 4.4.4 By End-User

8.4.5 India

8.4.5.1 By Offering

8.4.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.5.3 By Applications

8. 4.5.4 By End-User

8.4.6 The Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.6.1 By Offering

8.4.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.4.6.3 By Applications

8. 4.6.4 By End-User

8.5 The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.5.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2.1 By Offering

8.5.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.2.3 By Applications

8. 5.2.4 By End-User

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 By Offering

8.5.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.3.3 By Applications

8. 5.3.4 By End-User

8.5.4 The UAE

8.5.4.1 By Offering

8.5.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.4.3 By Applications

8. 5.4.4 By End-User

8.5.5 Egypt

8.5.5.1 By Offering

8.5.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.5.3 By Applications

8. 5.5.4 By End-User

8.5.6 The Rest of MEA

8.5.6.1 By Offering

8.5.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.5.6.3 By Applications

8. 5.6.4 By End-User

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Market Size & Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

8.6.2 Brazil

8.6.2.1 By Offering

8.6.2.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.2.3 By Applications

8. 6.2.4 By End-User

8.6.3 Argentina

8.6.3.1 By Offering

8.6.3.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.3.4 By Applications

8. 6.3.4 By End-User

8.6.4 Chile

8.6.4.1 By Offering

8.6.4.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.4.4 By Applications

8. 6.4.4 By End-User

8.6.5 Peru

8.6.5.1 By Offering

8.6.5.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.5.4 By Applications

8. 6.5.4 By End-User

8.6.6 The Rest of South America

8.6.6.1 By Offering

8.6.6.2 By Project Life Cycle

8.6.6.4 By Applications

8. 6.6.4 By End-User

9 Company Profile

9.1 Autodesk

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.1.4 Product Portfolio

9.2 Nemetschek

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Recent Developments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.3 Bentley Systems

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Trimble

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Dassault Systèmes

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Rib Software

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Asite

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Aveva

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Hexagon

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Archidata

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio





Recent Developments

On March 11, 2020, Bentley System acquired GroupBC –one of the U.K. based in cloud services for construction information management. This acquisition aims at pooling the resources of both the companies and expands its infrastructure revolution requirements thereby reinforcing its position in the U.K. market

On October 23, 2018, Hexagon acquired Bricsys - a fast-growing CAD (computer-aided design) software developer. The acquisition aims at strengthening the construction portfolio of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) market





