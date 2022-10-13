Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Corsicana

October 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Corsicana will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Monday, October 17.

"The Lone Star State is brimming with promise, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside community and business leaders in Corsicana to ensure they have the knowledge and tools they need to succeed," said Governor Abbott. "Music is a big part of the Texas brand and our local economies, and I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small to boost creative partnerships and spur new business growth."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will attend the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Corsicana’s workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Corsicana will join more than 30 other Texas cities that have earned the coveted "Music Friendly" designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend the workshop.

Corsicana Music Friendly Community Workshop

Monday, October 17 at 6:00 PM

Corsicana City Hall

200 N. 12th Street

Corsicana, TX 75110

For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/646008773746934/

Media inquiries can be directed to Amy Tidwell, City of Corsicana, Main Street / Tourism Director, atidwell@corsicanatc.gov, 903-654-4851.

TMO's Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities. More information: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities