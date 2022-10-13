Wolf Administration Honors Students at Pennsylvania School Bus Safety Poster Contest Awards Ceremony

​Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Director of the Bureau of Driver Licensing Kara Templeton joined the Pennsylvania State Police and school bus safety advocates to honor nine students for communicating important school bus safety messages through their submissions to this year's School Bus Safety Poster Contest.

The students, in kindergarten through eighth grade, were recognized for their winning entries in the 2022 School Bus Safety Poster Contest. The theme for this year's contest – "1 Bus + 1 Driver = A Big Impact on Education" – reminds everyone of the important dynamic between students and their school bus drivers, who navigate commonwealth roadways daily to deliver students to school and home without incident.

"By using their talent and creativity, these young artists help us share important safety messages through their creations," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. "This year's creations reinforce the importance of school bus drivers in delivering students to and from school safely and the role they play in students' well-being every day."

This year's winners were chosen from over 400 student entries from schools across Pennsylvania. The first-place entries will be moved on to the national competition, which will be judged at the end of this month.

2022 School Bus Safety Poster Contest Winners include:

Kindergarten – Grade 2

1st Place: Lipi Kairi, Mt. Lebanon Montessori School, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

2nd Place: Ananya Sri Boddupalli, Franklin Elementary School, Sewickley, Allegheny County

3rd Place: Luke Dye, Mars Area Primary Center, Mars, Butler County

Grades 3-5

1st Place: Kashish Bhargava, Shamona Creek Elementary School, Downingtown, Chester County

2nd Place: Avery Herlocher, Sugar Valley Rural Charter School, Loganton, Clinton County

3rd Place: Abbey Hines, All Saints Catholic School, Cresson, Cambria County



Grades 6-8

1st Place: Razayah Keller, Brockway Area Jr/Sr High School, Brockway, Jefferson County

2nd Place: Peyton Seaman, East Juniata High School, McAlisterville, Juniata County

3rd Place: Kaelyn Walter, East Juniata High School, McAlisterville, Juniata County

There were no qualifying entries submitted this year for the Special Education and Computer Aided categories.

Templeton and Sgt. Michael Pavelko, Division Supervisor for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Division of the Bureau of Patrol for the Pennsylvania State Police, presented certificates and small gifts provided by the Pennsylvania School Bus Association to the students in recognition of their efforts to help to communicate this important safety message.

Historically, the ceremonies are also used to recognize the winners of the statewide and international school bus driver competitions, however, neither competition was held this year. These two events have held special significance in the celebration of this important safety observance, but their absence does not diminish the important message of protecting students from potential harm as they commute daily to and from school.

"Bus drivers do an extraordinary job every day ensuring the safety of our children as they travel to and from school," said Sgt. Pavelko. "Their continuing dedication to the safe delivery of their precious cargo reinforces the trust parents have in them."

Governor Tom Wolf has proclaimed October 17-21 School Bus Safety Week in Pennsylvania.

For more information about school bus safety, visit PennDOT's School Bus Safety Tips page on the Driver Vehicles Services website. The website also offers an interactive video illustrating Pennsylvania's school bus stopping law.

MEDIA CONTACT: Diego Sandino, dsandino@pa.gov or 717.645.8296

# # #

