Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Florida’s Price Gouging Laws Remain in Effect as Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts Continue

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today issued a reminder that Florida’s price gouging laws are still in effect. Following the declaration of a state of emergency on Sept. 23, Attorney General Moody

activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline

to receive contacts about extreme price increases related to storm preparation and recovery efforts. Since activating the hotline, Attorney General Moody’s Rapid Response Team has recovered approximately $17,000 for more than 100 consumers who contacted the Florida Attorney General’s Office with allegations about suspicious prices.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, "Florida’s price gouging laws remain in effect and cover commodities related to post-storm recovery—including essentials such as lodging for displaced Floridians and first responders who traveled from across the state to live amid the destruction and help survivors as they rebuild. We will aggressively investigate allegations of extreme price increases to protect Floridians and first responders doing everything they can to help us recover from this devastating storm."

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber, equipment and storm-related services needed as a direct result of the event.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by using the No Scam app , visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. Attorney General Moody’s No Scam app can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android devices through the app store by searching No Scam.

For tips on reporting price gouging, click here .

For more information on price gouging, click here .

Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period.

To download Attorney General Moody’s Scams at a Glance: Price Gouging brochure in English, click here . To download the Spanish version, click here .