Intelligent Process Automation Market Size is projected to reach USD 37.63 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.50%: Straits Research

The global intelligent process automation market size was valued at USD 9.52 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.50% from 2022 to 2030. Europe is expected to hold the highest market share in Intelligent Process Automation Market.

The intelligent process automation market is projected to progress with a promising pace. The growing importance of integrating artificial intelligence technology streamlining the workflow and adoption of automation techniques is expected to fuel up growth prospects for the intelligent process automation market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shutdown for the manufacturing sites and implemented restrictions such as physical distancing and disruptions in the supply, therefore, hindering the growth of the global intelligent process automation market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 37.63 Billion by 2030 CAGR 16.50% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Technology, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Wipro (India), Capgemini (France), Infosys (India), Cognizant (the U.S.), Syntel (the U.S.), Tech Mahindra (India), Xerox Corporation (the U.S.), Accenture (Ireland), Atos (France), HCL Technologies (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Genpact (the U.S.) Key Market Opportunities The Technology Industry's Substantial Growth Fuels The Intelligent Process Automation Market Key Market Drivers Increasing the level of automation

increasing speeding in the development of the Artificial Intelligence technique

Regional Analysis

Europe's market is expected to retain prominence and reach new growth avenues with the increasing need for process automation in manufacturing hubs of countries like Germany and Italy. The problems of high labor wages and unavailability of the adequate skilled labor force expected to act as a catalyst for the process automation .

The Asia-Pacific market is estimated to reach new growth avenues over the slated course of time on the back of establishing manufacturing facilities by some global players and induced Foreign Direct Investments in emerging markets like India.





Key Highlights

The global intelligent process automation market size is expected to reach USD 37.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.50% during the forecast period(2022-2030).

is expected to reach USD 37.63 billion by 2030 at a during the forecast period(2022-2030). Due to the strong emphasis for automation in the process and trend of using artificial intelligence to elevate the working efficiency and quality of the process, intelligent process automation is anticipated to have hefty growth in the market.

The emergence of new market players and continuous development and innovation made by global players is increasing the traction of customers towards intelligent process automation.

Services Segment is expected to be the leading segment in Intelligent Process Automation Market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the highest market share in Intelligent Process Automation Market.





Key players in the global intelligent process automation market

Wipro (India)

Capgemini (France)

Infosys (India)

Cognizant (the U.S.)

Syntel (the U.S.)

Tech Mahindra (India)

Xerox Corporation (the U.S.)

Accenture (Ireland)

Atos (France)

HCL Technologies (India)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Genpact (the U.S.)





Intelligent Process Automation Market: Segmentation

By Application

Business Process Automation

Content Management

IT Operations

Application Management

Security

Service Orchestration and Incident Resolution

By Technology

Computer Vision

Neural Networks

Natural Language Processing

Mini bots and RPA

Machine and Deep Learning

Virtual Agents

By Module

Solutions Software Tools Platforms

Services Design and Implementation Support and Maintenance Advisory/Consulting Professional Services Training



By End-Use Vertical

Banking and Finance

IT and Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Retail business and E-commerce

Manufacturing operations

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Market Overview

3.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Value Chain Analysis: Intelligent Process Automation Market

3.3 Key Market Trends

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitution

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

3.6 Market Share Analysis

4 Component Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.2 Software

4.2.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

4.3 Services

4.3.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5 Technology Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.2 Natural Language Processing

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.3 Machine and Deep Learning

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.4 Neural Networks

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.5 Virtual Agents

5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.6 Mini Bots

5.6.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6 Regional Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.2.2 The U.S.

6.2.2.1 By Component

6.2.2.2 By Technology

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.3.1 By Component

6.2.3.2 By Technology

6.2.4 Mexico

6.2.4.1 By Component

6.2.4.2 By Technology

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.2.1 By Component

6.3.2.2 By Technology

6.3.3 France

6.3.3.1 By Component

6.3.3.2 By Technology

6.3.4 The U.K.

6.3.4.1 By Component

6.3.4.2 By Technology

6.3.5 Italy

6.3.5.1 By Component

6.3.5.2 By Technology

6.3.6 Spain

6.3.6.1 By Component

6.3.6.2 By Technology

6.3.7 Benelux

6.3.7.1 By Component

6.3.7.2 By Technology

6.3.8 Russia

6.3.8.1 By Component

6.3.8.2 By Technology

6.3.9 Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1 By Component

6.3.9.2 By Technology

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.2.1 By Component

6.4.2.2 By Technology

6.4.3 China

6.4.3.1 By Component

6.4.3.2 By Technology

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.4.1 By Component

6.4.4.2 By Technology

6.4.5 India

6.4.5.1 By Component

6.4.5.2 By Technology

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.6.1 By Component

6.4.6.2 By Technology

6.4.7 Southeast Asia

6.4.7.1 By Component

6.4.7.2 By Technology

6.4.8 Taiwan

6.4.8.1 By Component

6.4.8.2 By Technology

6.4.9 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.9.1 By Component

6.4.9.2 By Technology

6.5 The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2.1 By Component

6.5.2.2 By Technology

6.5.3 South Africa

6.5.3.1 By Component

6.5.3.2 By Technology

6.5.4 The UAE

6.5.4.1 By Component

6.5.4.2 By Technology

6.5.5 Egypt

6.5.5.1 By Component

6.5.5.2 By Technology

6.5.6 Rest of MEA

6.5.6.1 By Component

6.5.6.2 By Technology

6.6 South America

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2030, (USD Million)

6.6.2 Brazil

6.6.2.1 By Component

6.6.2.2 By Technology

6.6.3 Argentina

6.6.3.1 By Component

6.6.3.2 By Technology

6.6.4 Chile

6.6.4.1 By Component

6.6.4.2 By Technology

6.6.5 Peru

6.6.5.1 By Component

6.6.5.2 By Technology

6.6.6 Rest of South America

6.6.6.1 By Component

6.6.6.2 By Technology

7 Company Profile

7.1 Wipro

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Performance

7.1.3 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Product Portfolio

7.2 Capgemini

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Performance

7.2.3 Recent Developments

7.2.4 Product Portfolio

7.3 Infosys

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Performance

7.3.3 Recent Developments

7.3.4 Product Portfolio

7.4 Cognizant

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Performance

7.4.3 Recent Developments

7.4.4 Product Portfolio

7.5 Syntel

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Performance

7.5.3 Recent Developments

7.5.4 Product Portfolio

7.6 Tech Mahindra

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Performance

7.6.3 Recent Developments

7.6.4 Product Portfolio

7.7 Xerox Corporation

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Performance

7.7.3 Recent Developments

7.7.4 Product Portfolio

7.8 Accenture

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Performance

7.8.3 Recent Developments

7.8.4 Product Portfolio

7.9 Atos

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Performance

7.9.3 Recent Developments

7.9.4 Product Portfolio

7.10 HCL Technologies

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Financial Performance

7.10.3 Recent Developments

7.10.4 Product Portfolio

7.11 Tata Consultancy Services

7.11.1 Company Overview

7.11.2 Financial Performance

7.11.3 Recent Developments

7.11.4 Product Portfolio

7.12 Genpact

7.12.1 Company Overview

7.12.2 Financial Performance

7.12.3 Recent Developments

7.12.4 Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/intelligent-process-automation-market/toc





News Media

Electric Transmission and Distribution to Provide Poised Growth to the Global Intelligent Process Automation Market





