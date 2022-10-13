The Specialty Carbon Black Market Is Set To Grow At A 10% Rate Due To A Rise In Demand For Plastics And Coatings As Per The Business Research Company's Specialty Carbon Black Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers specialty carbon black market size, specialty carbon black market forecasts, major specialty carbon black companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the specialty carbon black market, the increasing demand for plastics and coatings is expected to propel the growth of the specialty carbon black market going forward. Plastic refers to a group of materials that are either natural or synthetic, and coating refers to a layer of a particular substance that covers a surface. Specialty carbon black is used as an insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications, this helps to strengthen the tires of vehicles. For instance, in June 2021, according to European Coatings, a European magazine, there was a strong increase in global demand for paints and coatings. The demand increased from 14% in the first quarter of the year 2021 to 22% in the second quarter. The strongest surge in demand was observed in India and China. Therefore, the increasing demand for plastics and coatings is driving the specialty carbon black market growth.



The global specialty carbon black market size is expected to grow from $2.40 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global specialty carbon black market size is expected to grow to $3.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Rising investments are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty carbon black market. Major companies operating in the specialty carbon black market are investing huge amounts to sustain their position in the specialty carbon black market. For instance, in August 2021, Phillips Carbon Black Ltd, an India-based manufacturer of specialty carbon black, announced an investment of INR 300 million to ramp up the capacity in Mundra for specialty carbon black. The company will also invest INR 100 million in research and development facilities in Belgium and India.

Major players in the specialty carbon black market are Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited, Imerys Graphite & Carbon Switzerland SA, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Lion Specialty Chemicals Co Ltd., Asbury Carbons, Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Asia Carbon Industries Inc.

The global specialty carbon black market analysis is segmented by form into granules, powder; by grade into conductive carbon black, fiber carbon black, food contact carbon black; by process type into furnace black, gas black, lamp black, thermal black; by function into color, UV protection, conductive, others functions; by application into plastics, battery electrodes, paints and coatings, inks and toners, rubber, others applications.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the specialty carbon black market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global specialty carbon black market forecast period. The regions covered in the global specialty carbon black market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

