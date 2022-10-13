Carahsoft Announces FedRAMP-Compliant Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government, Enabled by Okta

Adobe Leverages Okta’s Identity Platform for Its E-signature Product

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the availability of the Okta-powered Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government. Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government enables government agencies to transform inefficient, outdated paper workflows into a modern process using digital forms that make signing and approvals easy, secure and legal. The Okta Identity Platform brings ease of integration for technology teams and simplifies users’ experience while ensuring their safe connection to the service. In addition, Okta’s Regulated Moderate Cloud has enabled Adobe to achieve FedRAMP Moderate authorization for Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government.



E-signatures have helped to improve efficiencies in government for years. With FedRAMP authorization, Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government can now be used to support Federal mission-critical services like emergency management and social services as well as mission support services such as procurement and human resources. This product is ideally suited for situations where the loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability would have adverse effects on an agency’s operations, such as cyber health or digital services.

“Okta is committed to help government technology teams modernize and secure their operations using Okta’s leading identity platform. Our collaboration with Adobe is designed to streamline Federal e-signature services, starting with a safe and smooth connection for all users, in line with the Government’s security requirements,” said Katy Mann, Vice President, Federal, Okta.

“As we were expanding our offerings to service our growing government customer base, we realized that we needed to be FedRAMP-compliant if we wanted to continue to be a top choice for our government customers,“ said Brendan Curley, VP of Public Sector Sales, Digital Media, U.S, Adobe. “To provide our customers with a modern, centralized, secure and FedRAMP-compliant solution, we turned to Okta, a leader in identity authentication.”

“Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government is a major advantage for government agencies to improve and modernize digital experiences for their citizens,” said Cortney Steiner, Vice President who leads the Adobe Team at Carahsoft. “We look forward to providing the FedRAMP-authorized solution through our reseller partners to simplify and advance digital processes for the Government and its constituents.”

Carahsoft serves as Adobe and Okta’s Master Government Aggregator® and will make Adobe Acrobat Sign for Government available through Carahsoft’s resellers and contract vehicles, including Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Adobe team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or AdobeAcrobatSign@carahsoft.com .

