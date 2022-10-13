Sordoni Golf Outing Raises $40,000 for the Linda E. Cardinale Multiple Sclerosis Center

Funds Will Contribute to the Wellness Programs and Help Patients Overcome Challenges With MS

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sordoni Construction Co., a Bedminster-based construction management company, recently donated $40,000 to The Linda E. Cardinale Multiple Sclerosis Center at CentraState in Freehold, NJ. The construction company raised the money during the 2022 Sordoni Construction Golf Classic in September. During the event, more than 128 golfers, clients, guests, and Sordoni staff members enjoyed a day of golf, food, and networking.

Overcoming Challenges of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

All funds will support The Linda E. Cardinale MS Center's comprehensive wellness programs. MS is a chronic, debilitating disease of the central nervous system and each program addresses the physical and psychological challenges associated with MS. The award-winning, 12-week MS Wellness Program helps strengthen the mind and body through education, aquatics, and exercise. After completing this, graduates may participate in an advanced program consisting of strength and balance classes, yoga, and aquatics. "Since the program began in 2002, the MS Center has seen over 3,000 patients and the Center currently supports 2,300 of those individuals living with MS. Unfortunately, the need continues to grow," said Vito Cardinale, CEO and President of Cardinale & Associates, LLC. "We have continued to be here when those living with MS need us the most. We appreciate and thank Sordoni for contributing and helping eliminate this terrible disease."

A Worthy Cause and Happy to Help

The golf outing was very successful and the contribution truly hits home with Sordoni's staff as many know someone with MS. "I am personally very proud of the donation Sordoni Construction is able to give to the Linda E. Cardinale Multiple Sclerosis Center," said Leo Kushner, CFO of Sordoni Construction Co. "Knowing first hand, the effects of this terrible disease, I know this donation is for a very worthy cause. We take great pride in partnering with the community and know the Linda E. Cardinale MS Center does a great job at helping their patients, along with fighting to beat this horrible disease."

About Sordoni Construction Co.

Bedminster-based Sordoni Construction Co. is committed to a level of responsiveness that is not typical in major construction. Their leaders are accessible and personally attentive to each client and project. Marquis projects include the Asbury Ocean Club, Nine on the Hudson, and Chimney Rock Crossings. Since its establishment in 1983, Sordoni has had a reputation for completing projects ahead of schedule and under budget. To learn more, visit sordoniconstruction.com.

About The Linda E. Cardinale Multiple Sclerosis Center

The Linda E. Cardinale MS Center was created to help improve the quality of life for people with multiple sclerosis and their families in the tri-state region. They provide comprehensive, high-quality care through accurate diagnosis, education, the establishment of appropriate care plans, and individualized treatment with a special emphasis on various support systems. To learn more, visit www.centrastate.com/services/multiple-sclerosis.

