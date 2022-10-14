Equator Releases 5-in-1 Air Fryer AF 500 In Time For The Holiday Season

All-in-One Air Fryer for cooking & baking

The AF 500 model provides a quick and easy way to bake, fry, grill, dehydrate, or broil food for festive seasonal gatherings.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances recently launched an innovative, all-in-one Air Fryer that can replace virtually all other countertop appliances. Ideal for baking holiday cookies, frying appetizers without oil, baking pizzas, or preparing cooked-to-perfection meats for a main entree, the AF 500 makes meal prep for gatherings a breeze. Functioning as the ultimate all-in-one kitchen appliance, the unit effectively replaces single and dual-use appliances for an optimum experience.

“Our team is delighted to be able to help make cooking and baking for the holiday season far easier than ever before with this 5-in-1 Air Fryer,” said ​​Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. “Whether you use it yourself or give it as a gift, this appliance makes the kitchen experience so much easier and enjoyable.”

The AF 500 Air Fryer/ Oven measures 15.74 x 17 x 15.15 (HxWxD in inches), and weighs only 27 pounds (gross weight). It provides ​​0.93 cubic feet of interior space, allowing individuals to cook, fry, dehydrate, or bake a wide range of treats and dishes. The air fryer has a stainless steel exterior and comes equipped with seven essential accessories.

What’s especially exciting about the AF 500 is its 15 One-Push cooking functions. With a single touch, users can choose the following functions: Air Fry, Wings, Chicken, Fish, Bake, Meat, Shrimp, Dehydrate, Cake, Cookies, Bread, Pizza, Grill, Broil, and Thaw. These specialty programs ensure that all items are heated according to their unique needs, guaranteeing the perfect level of doneness every time.

Additionally, the AF 500’s dehydration feature is a highly unique function, not often found on similar appliances. This feature can be used for a wide array of purposes — including transforming almost any fruit into a delicious and healthy snack.

Other noteworthy features include the unit’s timer, internal light, dual heating elements, 360 air circulation, heat resistant handle, LCD display, and its auto shut off function.

The Equator 5-in-1 Air Fryer AF 500 is now available for $259 through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayfair among other top retailers nationwide.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com