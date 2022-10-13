Shedron Davis of Alpha & Omega Nutrition Program, Inc in Memphis Brings Professionalism to CACFP Sponsorship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) operations require dedicated providers who prepare and serve meals with love and skill. But that’s not even close to all that’s required. Equally important are sponsors who create systems to facilitate success and offer support through challenges. The vision of Alpha & Omega Nutrition Program, Inc is to be “the principal food and nutrition resource for a transformed generation, empowering our children, our future, to succeed immeasurably by cultivating a healthy lifestyle.” Shedron Davis is the Founder and Executive Director of Alpha & Omega, and she takes that work seriously.
Shedron oversees the day-to-day operations, manages program compliance and funds, employee morale and educational tools for participants. Shedron connects with not only providers but families of the children they serve to ensure that people know the why behind the CACFP meal pattern requirements and meal components. This has impacted many families in a way that they now embrace the food program and work with agencies to ensure the health and safety of their children through the CACFP and their child care provider.
The providers she serves lovingly refer to Shedron as “BOSS LADY,” and her aggressive action during the pandemic illustrates exactly why! She pivoted trainings to an online format during the pandemic for providers and employees. Next, Shedron transitioned all employees to teleworking. Lastly, she implemented a provider’s incentive rewards program to celebrate 10 years of community service during the pandemic in order to encourage provider retention.
Shedron leverages back-office tools to ensure front of house successes. She demonstrates exactly what it means to be a professional in the CACFP.
Since 1986, National CACFP Sponsors Association has served as a national platform for the Child and Adult Care Food Program Community. The mission of NCA is to bring members information on legislation, regulation and advocacy issues, share resources among the entire CACFP community, and provide an engaging, informative annual conference offering the largest CACFP networking and training opportunities in the nation. CACFP is an indicator of quality care. When children and adults are cared for by providers who participate in the CACFP, they are receiving the best nutrition available.
