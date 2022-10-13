Submit Release
Anura Solutions LLC, has been selective for the Philadelphia100 award

Anura has been chosen by the Philadelphia100 Forum for their Philadelphia100 award. This award will be formally received on October 13th, 2022, in Philadelphia.

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura Solutions LLC has been chosen by the Philadelphia100 Forum for its Philadelphia100 award. This award will be formally received on October 13th, 2022, in Philadelphia.

This award is a merit-based program that is given to the fastest growing, privately held companies. The integrity of the process makes the Philadelphia100 one of the most sought after award in the region. The Philadelphia100 Forum is the membership organization where Philadelphia100 CEO winners and other growth-oriented leaders meet for meaningful connections, peer learning, and new opportunities.

“It is very rewarding to be recognized as one of the Philadelphia100 fastest growing companies,” says Rich Kahn, CEO and co-founder of Anura Solutions LLC “We believe Anura’s greatest success to be creating a company culture where our employees are the epitome of Anura’s core values and are fully committed to achieving Anura’s vision of eliminating ad fraud and helping our clients grow.”

Anura provides an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware, and human fraud. Anura has been able to have record-setting growth every year. Within the last three years, Anura has had a yearly average of 87% growth and doubled its staffing.

“The Philadelphia100 is the oldest, most prestigious awards program in the Philadelphia region,” said a Philadelphia100 Forum representative. “We hope all winners enjoy the accolades they receive after making the list and learning of their ranking.”

About Anura Solutions LLC.
Founded by husband and wife team, Rich and Beth Kahn in 2017, Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware, and human fraud. Through accuracy, thoroughness, and analytics Anura’s solution provides companies with the ability to increase their efficiency in their marketing campaigns and ROI. Anura’s headquarters are located at 222 Carter Dr, Middletown DE 19709.

