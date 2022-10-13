Governor Wolf Announces 327 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Huntingdon County with Expansion of Cabinetworks Group

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 10:00 AM today, 11823 Lenape Drive, Mount Union, PA 17066

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Cabinetworks Group, a national kitchen cabinet manufacturing company, will create and retain 1,694 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County.

“My administration remains committed to investing in growing companies like Cabinetworks Group and boosting the commonwealth’s manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “This is the kind of company that contributes to our strong manufacturing environment while also creating jobs in rural counties like Huntingdon County – a true win for Pennsylvania.”

Neil Weaver, Acting Secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is holding a press conference at 10:00 AM today and will be joined by Cabinetworks Group CEO John Barkhouse and other officials for a tour of the company’s facility at 11823 Lenape Dr. in Mount Union.

“This is the second Cabinetworks Group project we’ve invested in under Gov. Wolf,” said Sec. Weaver. “We’re pleased to support this newest expansion as the company continues to grow in central Pennsylvania.”

Cabinetworks Group will invest $23 million into the expansion of its existing kitchen cabinet component manufacturing facility in Mount Union, converting it to a complete cabinet manufacturing and assembly operation.

“We thank Governor Wolf and his staff for their continued support,” said John Barkhouse, CEO of Cabinetworks. “We are extremely proud to expand our operations in central Pennsylvania, bringing advanced manufacturing to the region, creating new jobs in Huntingdon County, and contributing to the state’s economy.”

The company received a funding proposal from DCED for a $981,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $630,000 workforce development grant to train its new workers. As part of its expansion project, Cabinetworks Group committed to creating 327 new jobs at the Mount Union facility within three years and retaining 1,367 existing employees across four locations statewide.

This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

This is the second GAT project for Cabinetworks Group under Gov. Wolf. In 2016, the company invested $10.7 million dollars to purchase the 200,000-square-foot facility at 11823 Lenape Dr. where today’s event was held.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 430 completed projects, create more than 48,000 new jobs, and retain more than 145,200 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

“This is a great example of how public and private sectors can work together to grow manufacturing in Huntingdon County,” said Debra Clark-Loner, Executive Director, Huntingdon County Business & Industry. “We are very pleased that Cabinetworks Group found a home with us, and are grateful for their commitment to the community.”

Cabinetworks Group is the largest independently-owned manufacturer and distributor of kitchen and bath cabinetry in the United States, producing both framed and frameless cabinetry in 19 facilities for dealers, home centers, distributors and multifamily home builders. Cabinetworks Group is home to 17 cabinet brands including iconic brands such as KraftMaid®, Medallion®, and Merillat®.

