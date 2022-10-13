AKTI Launches Social Media Censorship Initiative
AKTI seeks feedback from knife industry in new online survey
Social media censorship is an issue that rears its head almost daily in the knife industry.”CODY, WY, USA, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the prevalence and importance of social media in modern-day marketing and outreach plans, the American Knife and Tool Institute (AKTI) is undertaking an industry initiative to gain clarity and insight into the wide array of social media rules and regulations. AKTI's aim is to find a path to remove or reduce the suppression of knife brands’ social media accounts.
— Chas Fisher, AKTI Board of Regents member
The first step in AKTI’s new initiative is a social media survey that will allow AKTI to establish a clear understanding of the impact of social media censorship on the knife industry. AKTI’s survey of knife brands, custom makers, retailers, and sales reps will help complete a picture of the depth and breadth of social media challenges the industry faces.
Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have allowed knife brands to grow, build community, and connect directly to a passionate customer base. But knife and tool brands of all sizes find navigating the opaque and ever-changing rules and regulations of various social media platforms confusing and frustrating. Knife brands have seen posts flagged for violating community standards and terms of services. Several brands have had their social media accounts removed.
“Social media censorship is an issue that rears its head almost daily in the knife industry,” said Chas Fisher, AKTI Board of Regents member and General Manager of Boker USA. “It’s a challenge to play by the rules and community standards set by social media channels. Nobody wants to have an account banned or removed.”
AKTI recognizes the right of social media companies to restrict and edit content but believes knife companies are subject to unreasonable constraints that fail to recognize the everyday applicability of humankind's first and oldest tool.
With a mission to ensure the entire knife industry grows stronger together, AKTI is uniquely poised to advocate and represent all brands in the industry on this ever-evolving issue – from custom knife makers to retailers to the largest manufacturers.
Answering this survey will be beneficial in helping AKTI establish its social media position. Members of the knife industry are asked to go to the American Knife & Tool Institute’s website for more information and to complete the survey.
