State of Ohio Files Notice of Appeal

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — After consulting with the Governor's Office, the State of Ohio this afternoon filed its notice of appeal of the Hamilton County Common Pleas Court's preliminary injunction of the Heartbeat bill.

The State’s brief will be filed under the schedule dictated by Ohio law after the trial court record is filed, according to Bethany McCorkle, Communications Director for the Attorney General.

Bethany McCorkle: 614-466-1339

