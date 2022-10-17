Ron Lasorsa, Managing General Partner of Victory Litigation Fund, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
ABOUT Victory Litigation Fund
From 1994 to 2001, Ron was responsible for corporate stock buybacks and equity derivative sales at JPMorgan, managing over $50MM in trading commissions per year. In 2001, he left JP Morgan and went to ABN Amaro Bank to run equity prime brokerage trading. He managed over 400 prime brokerage trading accounts and was responsible for 30 traders generating over $100MM in trading commissions per year. Ron left Wall Street in 2006 to pursue new ventures in the legal services industry, focusing on online lead generation.
In 2014, American Medical Systems and Endo International made headlines when they paid out a staggering $830 million to settle more than 20,000 claims that their transvaginal mesh caused severe harm to patients. In 2015, Ron founded and sold a law firm (Alpha Law) for $40.5 million in a single transaction as the minority non-attorney equity owner who had originated over 15,000 transvaginal mesh cases.
Lasorsa and his partners deployed $7.3 million and $8.9 million in collateralized third-party debt from a hedge fund to acquire the cases. The final docket of cases included 6,343 women injured by TVM and retained by law firms from July 2014 through May 2015.
Founded in 2022, the Victory Litigation Fund is a blockchain-built tokenized venture fund that raises capital by selling security tokens. We then work with carefully selected law firms to develop veteran-related litigation cases. Victory’s mission is to advocate for the veterans and their families harmed during service to our country and win the most financial compensation possible for their injuries.
To fulfill this mandate, Victory has developed several proprietary strategies to help veterans seek the justice they deserve, defend taxpayers from waste, fraud, and abuse and maximize economic value for investors. Ron Lasorsa joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Ron Lasorsa discusses the newest offerings of Victory Litigation Fund, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Ron Lasorsa joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Ron Lasorsa was amazing. The success of Victory Litigation Fund is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Ron Lasorsa on the video series.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
