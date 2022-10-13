Hair transplant market Is Projected To Expand At A Staggering Pace Of Nearly 20.4% CAGR By 2031

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global hair transplant market based on procedure, gender, service provider, and region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per research conducted by Allied Market Research, the global hair transplant market generated $4.90 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $30.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, top segments, major investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Hair Transplant Market by Procedure (Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Combination of FUT and FUE, Others), by Gender (Female, Male), by Service Provider (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global hair transplant market, owing to the occurrence of lockdown in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the cancellation or postponement of all sorts of non-essential surgical procedures due to the subsequent surge in the cases of COVID-19 in various countries.

Hair transplant procedures are non-emergency procedures that significantly hamper the revenue of hair transplant clinics. More and more healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics were increasingly focussed on treating COVID-infected patients, which further decreased the demand for hair transplant procedures.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

Based on procedure, the follicular unit extraction (FUE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments that include follicular unit transplantation (FUT), Combination of FUT and FUE, and others.

Prominent market players-

The key players analyzed in the global hair transplant market report include Hair Transplants of Florida, Hairline International Hair and Skin Clinic, Hermest Hair Clinic, GETFUE Hair Clinics Ltd, Hair Club, Hair Doc, Hair Palace Clinic, Hair Restoration BlackRockHRBR, Hair sure transplant center, Limmer Hair Transplant Center, Medical Hair Transplants & Aesthetics, SPRINGS Hair Restoration, Venus Concept, Vinci hair clinic, Bernstein Medical, Bosley, Dermamagnetica Clinic.

The report analyzes these key players of the global hair transplant market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

