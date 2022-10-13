SmallCapsDaily: Laser Photonics is an Emerging Leader in the Global Abrasive Cleaning Market
/EIN News/ -- New, York, NY, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), ("LPC"), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, was recently the subject of a feature article by leading financial news website and publisher SmallCapsDaily. The coverage includes a comprehensive overview of Laser Photonics, the fast-growing global abrasive cleaning industry it operates within and the Company’s positioning as a leader in its segment.
According to Grand View Research, the global abrasive cleaning market reached $35.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase to $47.82 billion by 2028. Laser Photonics has established itself as a safe, effective, and reasonably priced alternative blast cleaning method to media blasting, a method that is less safe by comparison, as it can pose safety, health and environmental risks.
Government contracts are a considerable part of the vast addressable market and the company has already retailed laser cleaning equipment to several branches of the American armed forces, the Veteran's Administration, and NASA. With a strong product portfolio, high growth strategy and a solid customer base, Laser Photonics is certainly a company with a compelling investment thesis.
Key Takeaways
- Laser Photonics’ new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and apparatus address various health, safety, environmental, and legal concerns related to the older techniques.
- The company’s "unique-to-industry" systems are being used by Fortune 500 companies and well-known manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, and shipbuilding sectors. Some of its key clientele include names such as 3M, General Electric, Ford Motors, Caterpillar, Honeywell, Johnson & Johnson, Dell, Sony, DuPont, Siemens, Cummins, Nike, Kohler, amongst others.
- Laser Photonics has the broadest selection of Class IV handheld laser blasting equipment. Their products range in power from 20W to 3000W systems, including the Jobsite 2000, the most potent production Laser Blaster currently available on the market.
- Laser Photonics are increasing their direct sales efforts with a primary focus on serving significant accounts and growing their footprint within Fortune 500 corporations and international governmental organizations in order to broaden the reach of their distribution network.
About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries old, sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.
