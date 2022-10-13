Mobile Workforce Management Market Projected to Hit USD 10.46 Billion at a 13.6% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Mobile WFM Market Growth Boost by Increasing Remote Work Environments Across the Globe

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR),”Global Mobile WFM Market , by Deployment, by End-User, by Tools – Forecast 2030”, the global market is expected to garner USD 10.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a 13.6% CAGR throughout the assessment period (2020-2030).

Mobile WFM Market Overview

The global mobile workforce management market is demonstrating significant growth potential. Organizations worldwide are rapidly implementing mobile workforce management solutions and related services into their systems to manage employees working offsite. Advancements in technology have made remote work environments possible for workers who travel between different offices frequently. With the increase in mobile workforces working in various locations spread across the globe and connected through the internet, the market demand is projected to grow exponentially during the next few years.

Mobile workforce management (MWM) allows businesses to utilize the best talent depending on the organizational needs. Implementing mobile workforce management solutions and services into business systems offers enormous benefits. A good mobile workforce management system allows efficient remote access to organization's software applications and data, with high-security support.

Top Key players involved in the Mobile WFM market are,

SAP SE (Germany)

ServiceMax (US)

Verizon Wireless (US)

Actsoft Inc. (US)

FeedHenry/ Red Hat Inc. (US)

MobiWork LLC (US)

Pegasystems Inc. (US)

ProntoForms Corporations (Canada)

ServicePower Inc. (UK) Sprint Corporation (US)

and TeleCommunications System Inc. (US)

among others.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4707

It streamlines workflows and modern technologies to schedule, monitor, track, and analyze the performance of remote workers as they deliver services and support customers. With mobile workforce management, organizations can efficiently align staffing with changing business needs, pay their employees accurately, and meet compliance requirements. The addition of the MWM system helps organizations increase employee engagement.

Most businesses have realized the benefits of adopting mobile workforce practices. Flexible working environments offer benefits to employees as well as business owners. Mobilizing workforces allows a more positive employee experience. Employees who work remotely report increased productivity, more positive attitudes at work, and a better work-life balance.

In addition to increased productivity and better work-life balance, mobile workforce practices help employees decrease their expenses and stress levels, leading to reduced time off requests. Other benefits of flexible working environments include achieving better customer service, decreasing real estate costs, adding business continuity, eliminating commute times, expanding the talent pool, and encouraging diversity.

Mobile Workforce Management Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 10.46 Billion CAGR during 2022-2030 13.6% Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Deployment, by End-User, Key Market Drivers latest innovations in computing and mobile broadband technology



technologies to automate manual tasks, improve productivity/profitability, gain transparency, and reduce risk

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mobile Workforce Management Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-workforce-management-market-470 7

However, mobile workforces require efficient processes and systems to successfully deliver products and services to customers. Mobile workforce management (MWM) solutions offer unique tools and processes required to support and empower employees working from different locations worldwide. Mobile workforce management improves the productivity, efficiency, and satisfaction of remote workers.

Industry Trends

Mobile workforce management software solutions are being implemented across small and medium-sized enterprises to manage their business operations better and, enhance collaboration & productivity and simplify related work requirements. Apart from the increasing number of enterprises, the rising adoption of MWM solutions across the BFSI, IT & telecom, and retail industries impact the market growth positively.

Moreover, the rising demand for MWM solutions to gain enhanced control over employees and increasing investments by enterprises in deploying modern real-time management tools to increase employee productivity escalates the market value. The proliferation of mobile devices in work environments encourages businesses to invest in cloud-based MWM solutions, allowing employees to access various systems, applications, and software remotely.

Mobile Workforce Management Market Segments

The mobile workforce management market report is segmented into tools, deployments, end-users, and regions. The tool segment is sub-segmented into IOS, Android, MySQL, and Windows. The deployment segment is sub-segmented into on-premise, cloud, and others. The end-user segment is sub-segmented into BFSI, logistics, procurement, communication, manufacturing, and other industries. The region segment is sub-segmented into the APAC, Americas, MEA, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4707

Mobile Workforce Management Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global mobile workforce management market. The increasing adoption of MWM solutions & services and advanced technologies such as cloud computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence drive the market growth. Besides, the strong presence of leading mobile workforce management platform providers and the rising demand for advanced remote workforce management to improve operational efficiency boost the market size.

Europe is another rapidly growing market for mobile workforce management solutions. The rising use of mobile workforce management software and the vast adoption of digital workplace solutions among enterprises of all sizes substantiate the region's market shares. Additionally, the rising demand and adoption of a cloud-based deployment MWM model in the region contribute to MWM market revenues.

The mobile workforce management market in the Asia Pacific region is brisk. The region demonstrates immense revenue growth opportunities as increasing numbers of enterprises are looking to automate their workforce management process. Moreover, the proliferation of cloud technology, alongside the increasing strategic partnerships and investments by players operating in the region, escalates the MWM market value.

Mobile Workforce Management Market Competitive Analysis

The mobile workforce management market witnesses significant product launches and implementations. Market players initiate strategic approaches, such as expansions, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches to gain a larger competitive share. Mature industry players make strategic investments in driving their research & development activities and expansion plans.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4707

For instance, on Sept. 26, 2022, Util-Assist and SEW announced that they have signed an agreement to deliver AI/ML-powered utility customer experience (CX) and mobile workforce experience (WX) platforms. The collaboration aims to advance the digital transformation for utilities by focusing on customer-centricity, field service excellence, and driving sustainability.

Under the agreement, Util-Assist will deliver system integration services to its clients, implementing SEW's Smart Customer Mobile (SCM), a digital CX platform, Smart Mobile Workforce (SMW), a digital WX platform, and Smart-iQ (SiQ), an innovative AI/ML analytics platform. This unique utility system integration with meter-to-cash automation will provide industry-leading digital customer and workforce experience platforms offering utilities a reliable way to transform customer & workforce relationships.

Related Reports:

Workforce Management Market Research Report: Information by Component and Services, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical - Forecast 2030\

Global Workforce Analytics Market , By Type, By Deployment By Organization Size and By Industry - Forecast 2030

Human Capital Management Market , By Component, By Organization size, By Deployment, By End-User - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com