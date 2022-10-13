Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Size to Cross USD 94.1 billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Due to rising domestic demand, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, APAC has become one of the top producing and consuming regions for adhesives and sealants. One of the biggest users of adhesives and sealants in this area is the automotive and transportation sector. The demand for adhesives and sealants in the building and construction industry is project to increase because of the economic growth in APAC, particularly in the emerging markets, such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global adhesives and sealants market is flourishing due to the growing focus on developing environmentally safe and non-toxic adhesives, increasing demand for adhesives and sealants in the building & construction, medical, and appliance industries.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global adhesives and sealants market size at USD 65.27 billion in 2021. During the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, BlueWeave expects the size of global adhesives and sealants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% reaching a value of USD 94.12 billion by 2028. Adhesives and sealants are made from comparable synthetic substances and innovations and are used in a similar range of applications. Changes in material consumption patterns, with highly durable materials replacing materials, such as aluminum, metal, and paper, act as major driving factors. It is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for adhesives and sealants in packaging, construction, automobiles, and many other applications over the next eight years. However, production of adhesives and sealants may be hindered by the use of more chemicals.

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market - Overview

Adhesives and sealants have been increasingly important in recent decades, because of the rapid urbanization and population growth. Following the expansion of R&D activities and localized production, Asia Pacific may offer promising growth opportunities. Furthermore, the expansion of the housing sector, urbanization, and strong policies may help the global market gain significant traction. The trend toward electronic devices, such as smartphones, electronic parts, and laptops, is positive for the growth of global adhesives and sealants market.

The global adhesives and sealants market for the assembling industry is driven by the increased use of adhesives and sealants in electronic items, batteries, and machines. As evidenced by their use in electric vehicles, adhesives and sealants are gaining popularity around the world. Adhesives and sealants are used throughout an airplane's interior, exterior, and engine compartments. The market is further expected to be driven by the food and beverages industry's consistent demand for packaging products, due to their advantages over the other types of adhesives. Moreover, adhesives are preferred for use in the interior, exterior, and engine compartments of airplanes. Adhesives carry heavier loads and help with the even distribution of stress across joints. As there is no gap, bolt, or other securing element to weaken construction, adhesives also maintain integrity and strength of materials. During forecast period, these factors are projected to further drive the demand for adhesives and sealants on a global scale.





Global Adhesives and Sealants Market – Technology Advancements

Global adhesives and sealants market has been divided into Solvent-based, Water-based, Hot melt, Reactive, and others based on the technology; Paper & Packaging, Consumer & DIY, Building & Construction, Furniture & Woodworking, Footwear & Leather, Automotive & Transportation, Medical, and Others, based on end-use industries; into PVA (Polyvinyl alcohol), EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate), Polyurethanes, Acrylic, Styrenic block, Epoxy, and Others based on the product type. Currently, polyurethane adhesive under the product type category dominates the market, accounting for most of the share.

Adhesive & sealant manufacturers are now required to produce eco-friendly products with no- or low-VOC (volatile compounds) levels due to the strict regulations set forth by the USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Association); Europe's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restrictions of Chemicals (REACH); Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED); and other regional regulatory authorities. Both sealants and adhesives are frequently applied to materials, such as metals, wood, glass, and plastics. They are based on a variety of formulations, including organic, inorganic, acrylic, polyurethane, and silicone. The ongoing search for new chemical compositions of industrial adhesives and sealants that can withstand high levels of stress parallels the evolution taking place in the architecture and manufacturing industries. Due to the high unmet needs in industrial and consumer applications, these products are constantly evolving in terms of bonding performance and specialized functionality. It is also a main growth driver for global adhesives and sealants market.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

The construction industry has faced many obstacles because of COVID-19 pandemic. Major global economies, such as the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Japan are among those that were adversely affected by the pandemic. Construction activities were suspended in most countries, due to supply chain disruptions, lack of labor and raw materials, and social distancing policies, as well as workforce dislocation. Construction firms with low cash reserves and high debt levels experienced a liquidity crisis. With this coronavirus outbreak, however, more temporary hospitals and quarantine facilities were built. The severe disruption by COVID-19 pandemic in construction activities and global supply chain networks affected global adhesives and sealants market. With the relaxations in business activities, the market is expected to grow at the pre COVID-19 level.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in global adhesives and sealants market include 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Ashland Inc., Avery Denison Corporation, H B Fuller, Henkel AG, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries, Huntsman, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., Arkema, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Dow Inc., KCC Corporation, and Wacker Chemie AG. These companies use R&D, expansions, acquisitions, and new product releases to further enhance their market position.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global adhesives and sealants market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in global adhesives and sealants Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In February 2022 - Arkema completed the acquisition of Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business to boost its adhesive solution portfolio.

- Arkema completed the acquisition of Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business to boost its adhesive solution portfolio. In November 2020 - H.B. Fuller launched Full-Care 5885 to meet the industry’s growing demand for natural-based hygiene articles.

- H.B. Fuller launched Full-Care 5885 to meet the industry’s growing demand for natural-based hygiene articles. In February 2020 - Henkel inaugurated its new production facility in Kurkumbh, India, near Pune, with a total investment of about USD 57 million.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast Period – 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/Service Segmentation Technology, Product, Application, Region Key Players 3M Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Ashland Inc., Avery Denison Corporation, H B Fuller, Henkel AG, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries, Huntsman, Wacker Chemie AG, RPM International Inc., Arkema, Huntsman Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Dow Inc., KCC Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG

Adhesives

By Technology

Solvent-based Water-based Hot melt Reactive & others

By Product

PVA (Polyvinyl alcohol) EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate) Polyurethanes Acrylic Styrenic block Epoxy Others

By Application

Paper & packaging Consumer & DIY Building & construction Furniture & woodworking Footwear & leather Automotive & Transportation Medical Others

Sealants

By Product Silicones Polyurethanes Acrylic Polyvinyl Acetate Others

By Application Construction Automotive Packaging Assembly Consumers Others



By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa









