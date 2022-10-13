Omega Named ‘#1 Fastest-Growing Mid-Sized Company in OC’ and Recognized as a ‘2022 Best Place to Work SoCal’

The Accounting and Data Firm Receives Recognition for 3,000% Revenue Growth & Commitment to Employee-First Company Culture by the OCBJ and Best Companies Group

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Accounting Solutions, an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed business decisions, today announced it has received two awards for its ongoing commitment to employee and customer satisfaction, including the “2022 #1 Fastest-Growing Mid-sized Company in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) and the “2022 Best Places to Work SoCal (Medium Employer Category)” from the Best Companies Group . This is the second time Omega has been recognized by the OCBJ for its outstanding growth. In 2021 the company was named the “2021 #3 Fastest-Growing Small Private Company in Orange County.”



“It is a great honor to be recognized by both of these institutions for our explosive expansion of services and continued dedication to employee happiness,” said Jay Woods, Founder & President of Omega Accounting Solutions. “OCBJ’s award is based on our more than 3,000% revenue growth from 2020 to 2022, while the Best Companies Group has honored our team and company for creating and demonstrating a people-first mindset.”



OCBJ’s list of fastest-growing private companies celebrates Orange County organizations whose sales climbed over the two-year eligibility period despite the pandemic and that posted remarkable revenue growth of 15% or more. Best Companies Group’s criteria for selecting Omega is an acknowledgement of the company’s warm and inviting culture, commitment to employee work-life balance and company-wide open-door policy.



The award from OCBJ is largely a result of the organization’s strategic integration of government tax credit services for small and medium-sized companies, particularly the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) . Knowing how many small businesses struggled under the mandates and closures associated with the coronavirus, Omega committed extensive resources and staffed up the ERC processing division, helping businesses calculate, claim and file this refundable tax credit.



“In 2020, we saw an opportunity to expand our services while helping underserved businesses take advantage of new taxes created in response to the pandemic. We are proud to have been a part of enabling recovery efforts for many of our clients as they moved beyond service suspensions and supply chain disruptions and resumed normal business functions,” said Woods.

For additional information about Omega Accounting Solutions and the ERC, visit https://omega-accounting.com/

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING

Omega Accounting Solutions empowers small businesses. Investing in relationships and partnerships with clients, Omega supplies comprehensive and robust accounting services that allow them to make informed business decisions. Omega’s catalog of solutions includes government tax credit processing, bookkeeping, fractional accounting, and a Business Intelligence Division for custom programs, KPIs and dashboards. In 2022, the company launched Omega Funding Solutions, a third-party lender offering funding assistance to clients waiting for their ERC refunds. The firm, located in Irvine, Calif. was founded by Jay Woods in 2007 to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data for the healthy operation and growth of client organizations. For further information, visit https://omega-accounting.com/ .

Media Contact: Sabrina Suarez

714.573.0899 x227

sabrina@echomediateam.com