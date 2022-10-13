Green Ideas Achieves LEED Platinum Certification for Burwell Center for Career Achievement

The University of Denver's Burwell Center Marks Green Ideas' 14th LEED Platinum Project

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Ideas Building Science Consultants is excited to announce that its recent project, The Burwell Center for Career Achievement, has achieved LEED Platinum-level certification. The accomplishment marks Green Ideas' 14th LEED Platinum-level project and its 106th successful LEED project overall.

The Burwell Center, which is part of the University of Denver in Colorado, is the first LEED Platinum-certified building on the campus. At 22,904 square feet, the three-story building includes extensive daylighting with views to the surrounding campus, superior energy efficiency, and ergonomic workspaces for computer users … all contributing to a healthy occupant user experience.

Some of the sustainable strategies implemented to achieve LEED certification include:

Using low-emitting materials to reduce the harmful effect of VOCs

Capturing and managing 100% of stormwater onsite to replicate natural hydrology

Incorporating cool roof strategies to reduce the urban heat island effect

Using native and adaptive landscaping to reduce the amount of potable water needed for irrigation

Other Green Ideas LEED Platinum projects include ASU Biodesign Building B, NAU Applied Research & Development Facility, Arizona Game & Fish Department HQ, NOSC at Luke Air Force Base, Scottsdale's EL Dorado and Cactus Acres Fire Stations, and the BASF Near-Zero Energy home in Patterson, New Jersey. A complete list of Green Ideas' projects can be found here.

"Green Ideas is proud to have worked with such an integrated project team on the Burwell Center," said Green Ideas President Charlie Popeck upon receiving the LEED Platinum certification. "Congratulations is in order to the entire team, including University of Denver, Lake Flato Architects, PCL Construction, Shears Adkins Rockmore (SAR+) Architects, and KL&A Engineers and Builders."

About Green Ideas® Building Science Consultants

Green Ideas is a full-service building science consulting firm offering 3D energy and daylight modeling, building commissioning, and world-class LEED certification services. The firm is designated as a LEED Proven Provider by Green Business Certification Inc. and is a certified B Corporation. Its clients are building owners, architects, engineers, contractors, real estate developers, facility managers, and corporate entities wishing to establish business advantages through high-performance building practices. With a vision as bold as the results they achieve, Green Ideas is dedicated to transforming the market by promoting building science through a "triple bottom line" approach to business operations. Follow Charlie Popeck on LinkedIn for more up-to-date information and latest projects.

Contact Information:

Charlie Popeck

Founder & President

charlie@egreenideas.com

480-220-4330



Related Images











Image 1: The University of Denver's Burwell Center for Career Achievement









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment