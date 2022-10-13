OnlineMedEd Now Offering Food as Medicine Course for Continuing Education in Wake of White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

Food as Medicine is designed for clinicians working to manage and prevent patients' diet-related disease as the White House calls for medical accreditors (AAMC, ACGME) to integrate nutrition education into medical schools, residencies/fellowships and nursing schools.

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnlineMedEd, a leading digital healthcare learning platform in the undergraduate medical space, is officially announcing its expansion into continuing medical education (CME) by making its Food as Medicine course eligible for continuing education (CE) credits. Recognized by the National Board of Physician Nutrition Specialists (a subsidiary of the American Society for Nutrition), the Food as Medicine curriculum stands out as a practical, evidence-based solution addressing the dearth of nutrition education resources for clinicians.

The launch comes on the heels of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, & Health - the first since 1969 - where the Biden administration has committed over $8 billion to address food insecurity and diet-related disease throughout the United States. The White House specifically calls out heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and geriatric nutrition - all topics covered by the Food as Medicine curriculum.

OnlineMedEd's Food as Medicine curriculum is an opportunity for individuals and institutions to proactively address the issue from a public health, continuing education, and regulatory perspective.

With Medicare costs related to obesity and diabetes exceeding $500 billion a year and existing disparities between different health populations widening under these expenditures, OnlineMedEd believes that formal training in nutrition for all healthcare providers will have a positive impact on improving healthcare outcomes, as well as patient lives.

In May 2022, the House of Representatives passed the McGovern Resolution on Nutrition Education (HR1118). The resolution recognizes the immediate need for current and future physicians to incorporate nutrition education into their practice and urges medical school, residency/fellowship, and nursing education accreditors to act on the nutrition training deficit. Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, and other primary care specialties such as OB/Gyn and Pediatrics are likely to lead the way in adopting nutrition education for physicians.

Anne Gravel Sullivan, Ph.D., Director of Continuing Education and former Executive Director of Distance Learning at the ACGME, believes Food as Medicine has a vital role to play in addressing these issues. "We're excited to offer a content-rich curriculum designed for clinicians that focuses on using food as medicine as a key strategy for improving patient and population health outcomes in an engaging format."

Contact Information:

Anne Gravel Sullivan, PhD

Director of Continuing Education

anne.sullivan@onlinemeded.org



Related Images











Image 1: OnlineMedEd - Food as Medicine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment