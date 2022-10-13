20-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 40-Years of Imprisonment for Armed Robberies, Carjackings, and Four Murders

SAN JUAN, P.R. – On October 12, 2022, U.S. District Senior Judge Francisco A. Besosa sentenced Nycole Amaury Rosario-Sánchez to 40 years in prison for committing three robberies and two carjackings during which four victims were murdered.

“This defendant, who senselessly killed victims just to rob them, has today been brought to justice through the imposition of a significant sentence,” said W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico. “We will continue to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure that those who threaten our communities with acts of violence face the consequences of their actions.”

When he pled guilty on May 27, 2022, Rosario-Sánchez admitted that on January 4, 2018, he robbed Pizzería de Fernan in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, and wounded an employee and a client. Defendant Rosario-Sánchez also recognized that on January 11, 2018, during the robbery of the food business El Invader on Highway #1 in San Juan, PR, he shot and killed an employee. His plea included the confession to his participation in the January 13, 2018 carjacking of an all-terrain motorcycle at a Puma station in Santurce where he shot the driver, who died from the injuries.

The criminal conduct for which he was sentenced also included the January 14, 2018, robbery of a food business called Tripletas Mixtas Ruiz in Cidra, PR, during which several employees were shot and where one employee died. On that same day, the defendant and others carjacked a 2010 Toyota Tacoma and shot the driver, who also died from the gunshot wounds. Rosario-Sánchez was a minor when he committed these heinous crimes, and he was aided and abetted by others. However, in accordance with Department of Justice procedures, he was prosecuted as an adult.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Gottfried prosecuted the case. The FBI and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau conducted the investigation and supported the prosecution.

# # #