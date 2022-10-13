Fairbridge Asset Management Announces Launch Of Fairbridge Partners Cayman L.P.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairbridge Asset Management LLC (“Fairbridge” or the “Company”), a private lender focused on originating, investing and managing commercial real estate loans in major markets throughout the United States, today announced that it has launched an offshore Cayman-based feeder fund, making access to the firm’s global private offering more accessible to offshore investors. Fairbridge Partners Cayman L.P. will do business through Fairbridge Blocker Corp., a wholly owned taxable U.S. corporation, Fairbridge Credit Holdco I LLC and Fairbridge Credit LLC.
Fairbridge provides fast, flexible and creative bridge funding solutions to real estate professionals looking to capitalize on opportunistic real estate transactions. The Company’s institutional platform can originate mortgage loans with a principal value in excess of $100 million, with a particular emphasis on borrowers seeking $10 million or less.
Fairbridge believes the inefficiency and fragmentation of this market segment allows for greater yields and better structuring opportunities.
Brian Walter, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Fairbridge, said, “Investor demand for this fund has been exceptionally strong. We have been successfully running our investment strategy in the U.S. for almost four years and have received many inquiries from overseas investors looking to access this tremendous asset class. We feel that making our strategy available to non-U.S. investors is a crucial next step in the development of our business. With this launch, Fairbridge can now bring its strong track record and expertise to investors globally.”
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP of Riverfront Plaza, East Tower, 951 East Byrd Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 and Walkers of 190 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001, Cayman Islands (as to matters of Cayman Islands law) have each been retained as counsel to Fairbridge.
About Fairbridge Asset Management
Fairbridge is a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm with expertise in real estate credit strategies. Fairbridge pursues debt investments by originating senior secured loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments for the construction, acquisition, and refinancing of commercial real estate, and by acquiring non-performing loans and preferred equity investments. Fairbridge provides fast, flexible and creative funding solutions for real estate professionals looking to capitalize on opportunistic real estate transactions. Fairbridge is a portfolio lender and manages several investment vehicles. For additional information, please visit Fairbridge's website at http://FairbridgeLLC.com.
