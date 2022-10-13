Submit Release
Injured Hiker Assisted from Mount Monadnock

Conservation Officer Nick Masucci
603-271-3361
October 13, 2022

Jaffrey, NH – On October 11, 2022, at approximately 2:43 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified by Mount Monadnock Park Staff of an injured hiker on the White Dot Trail of Mount Monadnock. A Conservation Officer responded to assist and met with the injured party at approximately 4:15 p.m. It was then determined that the victim, a minor, was part of a school field trip and had slid down a large, flat rock and sustained a non-life-threatening injury. With the assistance of Mount Monadnock Park Staff and a Conservation Officer, the minor was assisted down the mountain and arrived at the trailhead at 4:50 p.m.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind everyone that the trails can be slippery with leaf litter and to use caution when traversing leaf-covered trails.

