Government of Canada supports SOPREMA in opening new ecofriendly plant in Drummondville

The manufacturer will receive $1 million in financial assistance to accelerate the green shift and sustainable development in Quebec's regions.

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses have a key role to play in ensuring Quebec's economy makes the energy transition. They seek to innovate and grow by becoming more competitive in a greener world. That is why the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, today announced a repayable contribution of $1 million for Holding Soprema Canada Inc. (SOPREMA) for its project to build a plant to produce recycled polyols.

This CED assistance will enable SOPREMA not only to acquire innovative production equipment, but above all to support the establishment of its new plant equipped with a one‑of‑a‑kind French technology, a first in North America. Thanks to this process, the business will be able to develop a new, sustainable supply source for recycled polyols enabling it to manufacture cleaner insulation products and thus boost the green economy.

SOPREMA, a French multinational present in 90 countries, specializes in manufacturing waterproofing, insulation, soundproofing, and vegetated products for the construction sector. Its North American headquarters have been located in Drummondville since 1978.

A sustainable, just, and more inclusive recovery will come, among other things, from businesses making the green shift. The Government of Canada supports businesses by fostering sustainable development in all regions across Quebec. To achieve this, it leverages programs and services that are adapted to accelerate the launch of innovative projects, the adoption of clean technologies, and the development of greener products. In this way, CED is providing concrete assistance to Quebec's businesses, entrepreneurs, and workers so they can better position themselves and seize opportunities arising out of an economy in transition.

Quotes

"This project by SOPREMA shows that fighting climate change is not at odds with economic development and job creation. By helping the company to grow, we promote a greener economy and help create good jobs for Quebecers."

Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant

"The climate crisis is the greatest challenge of our time, and we must help businesses develop more environmentally friendly processes and products. That is why our government is supporting SOPREMA in its project to reduce its ecological footprint while enhancing its competitiveness. Congratulations to the entire SOPREMA team on this green shift, an effort that is helping to build a better future for coming generations. You are setting an example for us all!"

The Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The SOPREMA Group has launched a demanding sustainability strategy aimed at preserving resources and reducing carbon emissions, including by gradually replacing fossil‑based raw materials with renewable or recycled materials. Our plant project is perfectly aligned with this vision, as the production of recycled polyols will make it possible to save several tonnes of CO 2 equivalents per year. We are pleased to be able to count on CED's support as we implement this project."

Richard Voyer, Executive Vice‑President and General Manager, SOPREMA North America

Quick facts

According to a survey conducted in 2022 by Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, 90% of Canadian manufacturing SMEs have not yet begun their low‑carbon transition, and yet, SMEs generate approximately 30% of Canada's total GHG emissions.

total GHG emissions. The 2021 Speech from the Throne confirms that the fight against climate change and the green shift are priorities for the Government of Canada .

. CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. The funding announced today has been granted under the Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) program. This program targets businesses and economic organizations to help them prepare local economies for long‑term growth. It involves strategic investments in projects aimed at reducing Canada's environmental impact and fostering a green, resilient economy.

