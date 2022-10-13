Two PECO Pallet Employees Honored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive in 3rd Annual Women in Supply Chain Award Program

Angie Metz and Kathy Kuester recognized among female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples inspire women in all levels of supply chain.

ITASCA, Ill. (PRWEB) October 13, 2022

PECO Pallet announced today that its employees Angie Metz and Kathy Kuester have been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine as recipients of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award.

Angie Metz is Director of Distributor Operations for PECO's North American distribution network. In this role, she leads a critical team that works with all of PECO's distributor partners to ensure rental return supply flows and develops and implements initiatives focused on process improvement and customer satisfaction. She also played a key role in implementing and leading PECO's Lean In initiative as part of the company's formal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) program, which is focused on encouraging women to pursue their ambitions and aspire to higher achievement. Angie has held numerous critical roles within PECO over her career progression during the last nine years.

Kathy Kuester is Regional Service Manager in the central U.S. Kathy manages a field team and facilitates onsite visits to PECO distribution centers as well as customer sites across the central region, engaging with local employees and PECO's retail partners, regularly meeting with stakeholders, and helping teams identify, develop and execute improvement opportunities. Kathy has led and been a key contributor to PECO in many ways. Kathy received the first ever annual PECO SITE Award in 2018 when the program was established. The SITE Award recognizes two individuals across the organization for outstanding demonstration of PECO core values: Safety, Integrity, Trust and Excellence.

"We could not be prouder of Angie and Kathy for being recognized as leaders in our company as well as the supply chain profession," said Joe Dagnese, PECO's president. "They are excellent examples of women leaders who truly ‘lean in' to encourage and mentor their fellow employees to continually improve and excel. They exemplify PECO's culture of inclusion and what sets apart our service value in the market."

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions and more, all who have helped elevate and help prepare the supply chain community meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges, explained Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics.

"We received over 280 submissions for this year's award, some 100 of them from men," she noted. "The winners and those who submitted nominations are a testament to supply chain organizations that were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends."

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards. And register for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum at http://womeninsupplychainforum.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to http://www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About PECO Pallet, Inc.

Itasca, IL-based PECO Pallet is the North American leader in pallet rental services and provides millions of its red block pallets to major grocery and consumer goods manufacturers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. PECO Pallet's tremendous growth over the last decade reflects the company's commitment to quality and service. Customers using PECO's superior pallets experience less product damage, greater efficiency, improved safety, and significant cost savings. For more information about PECO Pallet, please visit http://www.pecopallet.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/two_peco_pallet_employees_honored_by_supply_demand_chain_executive_in_3rd_annual_women_in_supply_chain_award_program/prweb18948896.htm