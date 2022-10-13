Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,027 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,026 in the last 365 days.

Biotricity CEO, Waqaas Al-Siddiq, to Participate in Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Medical Devices at the American Medical Device Summit on October 19th

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. BTCY ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the American Medical Device Summit on October 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

American Medical Device Summit:

Location: Westin Chicago Lombard, Chicago, Illinois
Format: Panel Discussion "The Evolving Role of Medical Devices in Delivering At-Home Patient Care"
Date: Wednesday, October 19th at 4:20 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. CST

The American Medical Device Summit provides insights and strategies to enhance the professional development of executives involved in the design, product development, innovation, technology and quality/ regulatory aspects of medical devices. The event will bring together 40 sponsors, 50+ speakers and 200 attendees - VPs and Directors of Design, Product Development, Innovation, Quality and Regulatory, etc. - to explore current trends and case studies.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations:
Biotricity Inc.
(800) 590-4155
investors@biotricity.com

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
(212) 896-1254
Investors@biotricity.com

Media Contacts:

Erica Fiorini, Russo Partners
(212) 845-4253
Erica.Fiorini@russopartnersllc.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/720330/Biotricity-CEO-Waqaas-Al-Siddiq-to-Participate-in-Panel-Discussion-on-the-Evolution-of-Medical-Devices-at-the-American-Medical-Device-Summit-on-October-19th

You just read:

Biotricity CEO, Waqaas Al-Siddiq, to Participate in Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Medical Devices at the American Medical Device Summit on October 19th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.