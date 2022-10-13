Biotricity CEO, Waqaas Al-Siddiq, to Participate in Panel Discussion on the Evolution of Medical Devices at the American Medical Device Summit on October 19th

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. BTCY ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at the American Medical Device Summit on October 19, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

American Medical Device Summit:

Location: Westin Chicago Lombard, Chicago, Illinois

Format: Panel Discussion "The Evolving Role of Medical Devices in Delivering At-Home Patient Care"

Date: Wednesday, October 19th at 4:20 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. CST

The American Medical Device Summit provides insights and strategies to enhance the professional development of executives involved in the design, product development, innovation, technology and quality/ regulatory aspects of medical devices. The event will bring together 40 sponsors, 50+ speakers and 200 attendees - VPs and Directors of Design, Product Development, Innovation, Quality and Regulatory, etc. - to explore current trends and case studies.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

