Baker Tilly and Artisight collaborate to improve financial performance and address staffing shortage within hospitals

Leading advisory and CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces a strategic implementation collaboration with Artisight, Inc. (Artisight), a network-connected sensor array and operating system that helps improve the financial and operational performance of hospitals.

"Hospitals across the country continue to face a number of issues, including increasing costs, declining patient experiences and shortages in staff," said Andrew Gostine, MD, MBA, CEO and founder of Artisight. "We are able to deploy artificial intelligence enhanced workflow automation securely inside hospitals to address these problems while bringing better business intelligence to executives."

Artisight brings together state-of-the-art technology – including computer vison, voice recognition, best-in-class indoor positioning systems, and more – to streamline end-to-end patient care. Artisight's HIPAA-compliant platform completes documentation through autonomous remote patient monitoring and notifies physicians, nurses, hospital staff and patients' family members when a patient needs attention. This improves operating efficiency to enhance both the patient and clinician experiences of healthcare.

"Bringing together Artisight's advanced technology and Baker Tilly's deep healthcare consulting experience helps drive maximal financial and operational performance improvement while keeping patient care at the forefront," said Edward Ricks, MHA, CHCIO, managing director of Baker Tilly's healthcare IT consulting practice.

Baker Tilly's robust implementation and integration process provides flexibility to implement specific modules and add more services as needed. The team works with hospitals to continuously improve their operations while simultaneously integrating the Artisight platform with hospitals' existing electronic health records and healthcare systems.

