Q4 Brings Big Opportunities to ESG and Financial Services

New York, New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holding company of ESG.com, Erfolk Digital Marketing, is announcing today that the prime domain, ESG.com, is now on the market for sale.

Over the last decade, big investment has come to ESG, with USD $40 trillion flowing into ESG products. "With conventional energy markets in turmoil in 2022, and ongoing constraints likely through 2030, the future of ESG looks brighter than ever," said Jaime Perez, Managing Director at Erfolk.com.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance issues all fall under the umbrella of ESG Investing. These are crucial topics in the current market, as energy constraints, climate impact, and the social situation all require solutions from ESG strategies.

"The purchaser of ESG.com will have the strongest ESG branding possible," said Mr. Perez. As the domain hasn't changed hands in over 20 years, this is a unique opportunity with impressive potential.

With over $50 trillion in anticipated ESG investment, the new owner of ESG.com opens the door to millions of clients and opportunities. This is combined with brand awareness, online search, and a monthly ESG query volume exceeding 750,000 searches per month.

Interested parties can visit www.esg.com, or enquire with media relations at the contact below.

