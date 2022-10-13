CIO Leadership: The Role of CIOs in Identifying and Executing on New Digital Business Models Will Power the Discussion at the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 25

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine on October 25. HMG Strategy's highly interactive events bring together the world's most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



This popular and long-standing CIO summit will bring together the top CIOs, CISOs, technology executives and industry experts from the Greater San Diego area who will share their insights on the roles that technology executives can play in helping to design fresh go-to-market business models.

"CIOs and technology executives are taking on expanded responsibilities such as oversight for supply chain operations, logistics, procurement and P&L accountability," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "CEOs are counting on technology executives to help identify opportunities for new revenue streams and go-to-market strategies for their companies."

World-class technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego on October 25 will include:

Mike Anderson , Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope

, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Netskope Joshua Barons , Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

, Head of Information Security, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance Amy Benton , VP, IT, Travere Therapeutics

, VP, IT, Travere Therapeutics Louise Brandy , SVP & CIO, Quidel

, SVP & CIO, Quidel Eric Dube , President & CEO, Travere Therapeutics

, President & CEO, Travere Therapeutics Todd Felker , Executive Healthcare Strategist, CrowdStrike

, Executive Healthcare Strategist, CrowdStrike Todd Friedman , CISO, ResMed

, CISO, ResMed Suresh Gunasekaran , President and CEO, UCSF Health

, President and CEO, UCSF Health Houman Haghighi , Partner, Business & Corporate Development, Menlo Ventures

, Partner, Business & Corporate Development, Menlo Ventures Dan Hedstrom , VP & CIO, Cubic Corporation

, VP & CIO, Cubic Corporation Steve Hoyt , Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience

, Executive Director Information Technology, Aspen Neuroscience Abe Lietz , SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education

, SVP & CIO, KinderCare Education Christopher Longhurst , Chief Medical Officer & Chief Digital Officer, UC San Diego Health System

, Chief Medical Officer & Chief Digital Officer, UC San Diego Health System Aviva McPherron , CIO, NuVasive

, CIO, NuVasive Barb Munro , Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency

, Co-Founder and Membership Chair, SIM San Diego; Co-Founder, Partner, The Carrera Agency Tony Olzak , CTO, Trace3

, CTO, Trace3 Albert Oriol , CIO, Rady Children's Hospital

, CIO, Rady Children's Hospital Gautham Pallapa , Senior Executive Advisor, VMware, Inc.

, Senior Executive Advisor, VMware, Inc. Steve Phillpott , President, SIM San Diego; CIO/CDO, Solidigm

, President, SIM San Diego; CIO/CDO, Solidigm Bhavin Shah , Founder and CEO, Moveworks

, Founder and CEO, Moveworks Yasmin Shah , CEO, CIO, SeenADriver

, CEO, CIO, SeenADriver Jessica Sica , CISO, PETCO Animal Supplies

, CISO, PETCO Animal Supplies Mark Taylor , CEO, Society for Information Management

, CEO, Society for Information Management Maria Zack , Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences Point Loma Nazarene University

, Professor and Chair of Mathematical, Information and Computer Sciences Point Loma Nazarene University John Zavada, Chief Administrative Officer, PETCO Animal Supplies



Valued Partners for the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Centripetal, CrowdStrike, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, Intelliswift, LastPass, LogicMonitor, Moveworks, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SHE Information Technology, Sigma, SIM San Diego, Slalom, Snowflake, Tanium, Tonkean, Trace3, Upwork, Varonis, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit in Partnership with SIM San Diego and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17. In this digital summit which is designed by female technology executives for female technology executives, CIOs, CISOs and other female technology leaders will explore the role of the future-forward female tech leader in inspiring performance through purposeful leadership.

Top-tier female CIOs, CISOs and industry leaders speaking at the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on October 17 will include:

Alissa Abdullah , Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard

, Deputy CSO, SVP of Cybersecurity Technology, Mastercard Robin Brown , CIO, Protein North America, Cargill

, CIO, Protein North America, Cargill Christine Converse Hogan , CIO Advisor, Zoom

, CIO Advisor, Zoom Kirsten Davies , CISO, Unilever

, CISO, Unilever Candice Dixon , Coalition Development Director, NPower

, Coalition Development Director, NPower Cindy Finkelman , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Chandy Ghosh , COO & General Manager, Sinch

, COO & General Manager, Sinch Dax Grant , CEO, Global Transform

, CEO, Global Transform Klara Jelinkova , VP and University CIO, Harvard University

, VP and University CIO, Harvard University Ebele Kemery , Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Diversity Equity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Rashmi Kumar , SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

, SVP & CIO Global IT, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Laura Whitt-Winyard , Former CISO, Malwarebytes

, Former CISO, Malwarebytes Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer, Novant Health



Valued Partners for the 2022 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 HMG Live! Global Leadership in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit at The Ameswell Hotel in Mountain View, CA on October 27. Top-tier technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore different ways in which technology executives have adapted their leadership styles to help galvanize the team around a shared mission, to stimulate a collaborative and inclusive culture that can spark innovation and drive successful business outcomes.

World-class technology executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Chris Bedi , CIO, ServiceNow

, CIO, ServiceNow Mark Egan , Partner, StrataFusion

, Partner, StrataFusion David Hahn , CISO, CDK Global

, CISO, CDK Global Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock Tony Leng , Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Practice Lead and OMP, Diversified Search Adhir Mattu , SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor

, SVP & CIO, Marvell Semiconductor David Morris , Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions

, Founder & Chairman, HiPER Solutions Wendy M. Pfeiffer , CIO & SVP, Nutanix

, CIO & SVP, Nutanix Sahaar Rezaie , Executive Director, Genesys Works

, Executive Director, Genesys Works Sarah Richardson , SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health

, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Tivity Health Parul Saini , Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber

, Global Head of Business and Enterprise Applications, Uber Ravi Thadani , Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD

, Interim CIO/Head of IT Business Applications, AMD Kathryn Ullrich , Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global

, Managing Partner, Technology and Diversity, DHR Global Dr. Branden Williams, Business Identity Specialist, Ping Identity

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, Automation Anywhere, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Delphix, Fortinet, LastPass, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, Qumulo, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, ServiceNow, Strata, Tonkean, Transmit Security, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy's upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy's global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy's regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world's top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy's Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here .

