New Mexico Inventor Shows Revolutionary Hair Wrap on the Runway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A truly unique runway experience, the mother and (twin) daughter trio showed their invention as a fashion piece at Small Boutique Fashion Week in Los Angeles.

Embracing hair acceptance, the Kena Wrap 2022 collection showed a combination of soft hues and lively character. Lined with soft, breathable satin in the interior and accented with stylish compression fabric, the designers married the idea of the head wrap with high fashion to create a versatile and multicultural hair care product.

The brands USPTO patented design allows the Kena Wrap to securely move with you without slipping off. "We are a women-led team of creatives. We reinvented the hair wrap to aid in every aspect of the hair journey", says Kena Wrap inventor, Juperi. "Fit and quality were two of the main factors behind the Kena Wrap design process."

Juperi hopes other women and girls will see her story and be inspired. "Starting a brand during the covid pandemic had its challenges, but it also provided opportunity in the least likely of ways. For example, instead of outsourcing our production, we found talented seamstresses in the United States, who suddenly found themselves unemployed, to hand-sew the first round of Kena Wraps. Giving back to the community while building and moving forward is the basis of our business."

The Kena Wrap is set to join The Life Fashion Tour in February 2023 for New York Fashion Week - opening up an exciting new audience for Juperi and her daughters. "We are actively looking for influencers, models, and sponsors to join us in NYC!"

View the latest Kena Wrap collection at kenawrap.com.

Contact info@kenawrap.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-mexico-inventor-shows-revolutionary-hair-wrap-on-the-runway-301648722.html

SOURCE Kena Wrap

