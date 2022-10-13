Submit Release
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Bristol Police Officers Killed in Line of Duty

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

10/13/2022

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding two officers from the Bristol Police Department killed in the line of duty, as well as a third officer shot and injured responding to a domestic violence incident.

“Today is a tragic day for our state, for the Bristol community, and for the families of Sgt. Demonte and Officer Hamzy who died as heroes responding bravely to the most dangerous and volatile of emergency calls. We must do all we can to support Officer Iurato and his family as he faces serious injuries from this senseless shooting. Today, we must honor the service and sacrifice of every first responder waking up to this terrible news, yet still putting on the uniform to keep our families and communities safe. We must come together as a state to support these heroes and their families, today and every day,” said Attorney General Tong.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

