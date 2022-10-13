Elle Ullmann, Top 5 Women in ESports, Acquires Stake in Team 33, The #1 Fortnite Team Globally; Joins C-Suite as Chief Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Having spent the last year pioneering the convergence of ESports and Web3, speaking on stages about the utility of NFTs, the role of gaming in the creator economy, and the monetization opportunities that gaming generates, Elle Ullmann has become a force in the world of emerging technology. So when Elle met Tyler Gallagher, the CEO and founder behind Team 33, the #1 Fortnite team in 3 of the 5 continents the game is played in, the synergies were instantaneous. She knew right then that this was a brand she would take past the tipping point.



After joining as CSO and acquiring a 5% stake in the team, Elle has led Team 33’s Web3 partnerships and introduced Team 33 to international markets and licensing partners across multiple asset classes.

Elle originally entered the realm of ESports investing as one of the first women in Esports via her investment in XSET, a team launched by former Faze Clan president, with a focus on diversity and media development. This was a natural expansion from her work at her agency MELT Music & Media Agency, where she expands talent and personal brands across numerous verticals, with an emphasis on music and gaming content creators.

Elle has recently voiced her satisfaction with the acquisition and her praise for her new business partner: “I’m excited to join the top team on Fortnite as CSO. What stood out to me about Team 33 and made it a unique addition to the portfolio was the fact Team 33 is an Esports team led with a player first approach and is the first ESports team powered by technology and player engagement. Tyler Gallagher’s strategy for growth and building the business is genius.”

Team 33 has formed a number of strategic partnerships since the signing, one of the most notable being a sponsorship deal with G-Fuel. Team 33 is also seeking sponsorship for its players, some with following in the millions. To inquire about sponsorship, contact elle@team33.com.

