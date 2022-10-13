Submit Release
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18th - October 20th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3SN0CrW

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“OTC Markets is proud to host the upcoming three-day Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver an effective investor relations solution for today’s resource companies to showcase their strategies and broaden their investor base.” 

October 18th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM West Vault Mining Inc OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
10:00 AM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
10:30 AM Minera Alamos, Inc. OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
11:00 AM Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB
11:30 AM Orezone Gold Corp. OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX: ORE
12:00 PM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
12:30 PM Equity Metals Corporation OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
1:00 PM G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: AMC
2:00 PM Moneta Gold Inc. OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
2:30 PM First Mining Gold Corp. OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
3:00 PM Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
3:30 PM Karora Resources Inc. OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
4:00 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF| TSXV: SSV
4:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

October 19th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM McFarlane Lake Mining Limited OTCQB: MLMLF | NEO: MLM
10:00 AM Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
10:30 AM Nighthawk Gold Corp. OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
11:00 AM Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
11:30 AM Tesoro Gold Ltd. OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO
12:00 PM Element 29 Resources Inc. OTCQB: EMTRF | TSXV: ECU
12:30 PM Summa Silver Corp. OTCQX: SSVRF | TSXV: SSVR
1:00 PM Euro Manganese Inc. OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
1:30 PM Culpeo Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: CPORF | ASX: CPO
2:00 PM Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
2:30 PM Québec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
3:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
3:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
4:00 PM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
4:30 PM Azimut Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM

October 20th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:30 AM Electra Battery Materials Corporation Nasdaq: ELBM | TSXV: ELBM
11:30 AM Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
12:00 PM Grid Metals Corp. OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton
1:00 PM World Copper Ltd. OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
1:30 PM American Rare Earths Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
2:00 PM Infinity Stone Ventures Corp OTCQB: GEMSF | CSE: GEMS
2:30 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
3:00 PM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


