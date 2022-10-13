Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 18th - 20th
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held on October 18th - October 20th.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations addressing worldwide opportunities in battery and precious metals.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3SN0CrW
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.
“OTC Markets is proud to host the upcoming three-day Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference co-sponsored by Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. We are pleased to deliver an effective investor relations solution for today’s resource companies to showcase their strategies and broaden their investor base.”
October 18th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|West Vault Mining Inc
|OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM
|10:00 AM
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|10:30 AM
|Minera Alamos, Inc.
|OTCQX: MAIFF | TSXV: MAI
|11:00 AM
|Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB
|11:30 AM
|Orezone Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX: ORE
|12:00 PM
|Troilus Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG
|12:30 PM
|Equity Metals Corporation
|OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
|1:00 PM
|G Mining Ventures Corp.
|OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
|1:30 PM
|Arizona Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: AZMCF | TSXV: AMC
|2:00 PM
|Moneta Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: MEAUF | TSX: ME
|2:30 PM
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|3:00 PM
|Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
|3:30 PM
|Karora Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR
|4:00 PM
|Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVFF| TSXV: SSV
|4:30 PM
|Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.
|OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX
October 19th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM
|McFarlane Lake Mining Limited
|OTCQB: MLMLF | NEO: MLM
|10:00 AM
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
|OTCQX: WLBMF | TSX: WM
|10:30 AM
|Nighthawk Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK
|11:00 AM
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: HNCKF | TSXV: GIGA
|11:30 AM
|Tesoro Gold Ltd.
|OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO
|12:00 PM
|Element 29 Resources Inc.
|OTCQB: EMTRF | TSXV: ECU
|12:30 PM
|Summa Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: SSVRF | TSXV: SSVR
|1:00 PM
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|OTCQX: EUMNF | TSXV: EMN
|1:30 PM
|Culpeo Minerals Ltd.
|OTCQB: CPORF | ASX: CPO
|2:00 PM
|Nicola Mining Inc.
|OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
|2:30 PM
|Québec Nickel Corp.
|OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI
|3:00 PM
|Cypress Development Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP
|3:30 PM
|Faraday Copper Corp.
|OTCQX: CPPKF | CSE: FDY
|4:00 PM
|Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
|OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
|4:30 PM
|Azimut Exploration Inc.
|OTCQX: AZMTF | TSXV: AZM
October 20th
|
Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:30 AM
|Electra Battery Materials Corporation
|Nasdaq: ELBM | TSXV: ELBM
|11:30 AM
|Wealth Minerals Ltd.
|OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
|12:00 PM
|Grid Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM
|12:30 PM
|Keynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Critical Materials Institute, by Jack Lifton
|1:00 PM
|World Copper Ltd.
|OTCQX: WCUFF | TSXV: WCU
|1:30 PM
|American Rare Earths Ltd.
|OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR
|2:00 PM
|Infinity Stone Ventures Corp
|OTCQB: GEMSF | CSE: GEMS
|2:30 PM
|Lithium Ionic Corp.
|OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH
|3:00 PM
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com