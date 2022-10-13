Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,025 in the last 365 days.

Q4 Brings Big Opportunities to ESG and Financial Services

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, United States, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holding company of ESG.com, Erfolk Digital Marketing, is announcing today that the prime domain, ESG.com, is now on the market for sale.

Over the last decade, big investment has come to ESG, with USD $40 trillion flowing into ESG products. "With conventional energy markets in turmoil in 2022, and ongoing constraints likely through 2030, the future of ESG looks brighter than ever," said Jaime Perez, Managing Director at Erfolk.com.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance issues all fall under the umbrella of ESG Investing. These are crucial topics in the current market, as energy constraints, climate impact, and the social situation all require solutions from ESG strategies.

"The purchaser of ESG.com will have the strongest ESG branding possible," said Mr. Perez. As the domain hasn't changed hands in over 20 years, this is a unique opportunity with impressive potential.

With over $50 trillion in anticipated ESG investment, the new owner of ESG.com opens the door to millions of clients and opportunities. This is combined with brand awareness, online search, and a monthly ESG query volume exceeding 750,000 searches per month.

Interested parties can visit www.esg.com, or enquire with media relations at the contact below.

Press Contact:
Ezgi Yilmaz
press@erfolk.com
+1 908 395 7067

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/q4-brings-big-opportunities-to-esg-and-financial-services/9335669

Attachment 


Full Name : Ezgi Yilmaz
Company : Erfolk Digital Marketing
Phone Number : +1 908 395 7067
Website : https://www.erfolk.com
Email : press@erfolk.com

Primary Logo

Q4 Brings Big Opportunities to ESG

Q4 Brings Big Opportunities to ESG

You just read:

Q4 Brings Big Opportunities to ESG and Financial Services

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.