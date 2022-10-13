Party Supplies Market Size Hits $20.29 Billion Registering A CAGR of 8.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global party supplies market is projected to reach $20.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Party supplies are the essential items and accessories required to organize a party or event. They are available in different types, designs, and colors. Party supplies include balloons, banners, lights, candles, decorative bags & boxes, and others. In addition, party supplies are easily available in the market through various distribution channels, including online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialized stores, and others. This, in turn, has driven the growth of the party supplies market in terms of value sales.

Growth in the wedding planning & event management industry across the globe fuels the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in the urban population across the globe further fuels the growth of the party supplies market. However, a rise in consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of non-biodegradable party supplies is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in number of consumers considering eco-friendly party supplies and rapid growth of online retail platform are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

The global party supplies market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into balloons, banners, piñatas, games, tableware/disposables, home décor, take away gifts, and others. By application, is the market is divided into commercial use and domestic use. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into convenience stores, e-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, specialized stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global party supplies market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and maintain as well as improve their market share globally. Some of the major players in the global party supplies market analyzed in this report include Party City, Unique Industries, Martha Stewart, American Greetings, Pioneer Worldwide, Hallmark, Shutterfly, Artisano Designs, Chinet, and Oriental Trading Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global party supplies market from 2021 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type



Balloons

Banners

Piñatas

Games

Home Decor

Tableware/Disposables

Take Away Gifts

Others

By Application



Commercial Use

Domestic Use

By Distribution Channel



Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialized Store

E-Commerce

Others

By Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Russia

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Party Supplies Market, by Product Type

Chapter 5: Global Party Supplies Market, by Application

Chapter 6: Party Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 7: Party Supplies Market, by Region