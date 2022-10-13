Phase One Will Unveil Their Patent Pending Technology, Fusion Shutter, at the 2022 InterGeo

Copenhagen, Denmark 13 October 2022 –Phase One, the world-leading developer and manufacturer of medium and large format aerial photography systems, today announced that they will debut and showcase their patent pending technology, Fusion Shutter, at the 2022 InterGeo (Booth #C3.110). The new Fusion Shutter technology is developed to provide the highest possible image quality for demanding imaging applications.

The Phase One Fusion Shutter Technology leverages combined electronic and mechanical global shutters to enable capturing of images with a very short exposure times without the adverse effects of the parasitic light sensitivity of electronic global shutters.

“The patent pending Phase One Fusion Shutter technology is the most powerful shutter technology on the market, and we cannot wait for the industry to see it at the 2022 InterGeo. Attendees will see first-hand how Phase One is pioneering the new era of imaging with next generation technologies. In addition to the unrivalled image quality that Phase One is known for, the Fusion Shutter technology enables customers to capture ultra-high GSD image data from faster moving aircrafts than previously thought possible.” Said Lau Nørgaard, Chief Technology Officer at Phase One.





The advantage of Fusion Shutter is not directly about image quality, but about being able to capture high quality and high-resolution image data in applications previously not possible.

At the Phase One booth, #C3.110, at the 2022 InterGeo, visitors will experience

Phase One iXM-GS120 : The newly launched global shutter camera with Fusion Shutter technology. The ideal camera for customers who need to capture images of the finest details of rapidly moving objects or from fast moving platforms

: The newly launched global shutter camera with Fusion Shutter technology. The ideal camera for customers who need to capture images of the finest details of rapidly moving objects or from fast moving platforms Phase One iX Suite : For easy, next-generation imaging data handling

: For easy, next-generation imaging data handling Phase One PAS 880i : The most efficient, all-in-one solution for wide-area mapping and city-modeling

: The most efficient, all-in-one solution for wide-area mapping and city-modeling Get a live demo of our P3 payload for drones, including our newly launched Smart Focus features for increased robustness and productivity

for drones, including our newly launched Smart Focus features for increased robustness and productivity A wide range of Phase One’s industry leading cameras and sensors for capturing the smallest details.

and sensors for capturing the smallest details. Discover how Phase One have empowered customers to deliver the best image quality at rapid speed with industry leading return on investment.

To see the patent pending, Phase One Fusion Shutter technology and other imaging solutions from Phase One, in action, visit Phase One in hall 3, booth #C3.110 at the 2022 InterGeo event in Essen, Germany, October 18-20.



