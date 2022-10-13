Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts, AG Peterson Criticize President Biden’s Announcement on Marijuana

Lincoln - Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson issued the following joint statement in response to President Biden’s announcement on marijuana:

 

“The President’s announcement today on marijuana reveals once again that he is both misinformed and ill-advised regarding the issues surrounding marijuana.  There is no one in our state correctional system who has been incarcerated simply because they possessed marijuana.  Furthermore, the legalization of marijuana in other states has demonstrated an increase in drug cartel activity, increased driver impairment, and with far higher THC levels, greater risk for permanent mental health impairment, especially for adolescents.  This is exactly the wrong direction for our country.”

