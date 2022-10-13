Mayor Wu Proclaims Indigenous Peoples' Day

Mayor Wu proclaims October 10, 2022, and the second Monday of October every year to be Indigenous Peoples' Day in the City of Boston.

WHEREAS, October 11, 2021 marked the first time the city of Boston observed and celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day in Boston; AND

WHEREAS, The Observation and celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day was established by an Executive Order Relative to Indigenous Peoples in Boston issued by Mayor Kim Janey, dated October 6, 2021, which declared the second Monday in October every year to be Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the City of Boston; AND

WHEREAS, The City of Boston is home to many Indigenous peoples including members of the Massachusett, Wampanoag, Nipmuc tribes, and other historic Massachusetts tribes, Native American, Native Alaskan, First Nations, Inuit and Metis tribal members in addition to Indigenous peoples from other countries; AND

WHEREAS, Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society; AND,

WHEREAS, The City celebrates and honors the contemporary experiences of Indigenous peoples and is firmly invested in improving relations with all Indigenous peoples which Boston has historical obligations to provide meaningful channels of support and representation; NOW

THEREFORE, I, Michelle Wu, Mayor of the City of Boston, do hereby proclaim October 10, 2022, and the second Monday of October every year to be:

Indigenous Peoples' Day

I urge all of my fellow Bostonians to join me in observing and honoring

Indigenous Peoples' Day in the City of Boston and beyond.

Michelle Wu, Mayor of Boston