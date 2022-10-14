JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR RELEASES TITLE TRACK “NOBODY’S FOOL” AHEAD OF HER NEW ALBUM RELEASE OCT 28th ON KTBA RECORDS

JOANNE GEARING UP FOR TOURING STARTING AT THE END OF THE MONTH IN SUPPORT OF HER NEW ALBUM

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Joanne Shaw Taylor releases her title track “Nobody’s Fool,” the next single taken from her forthcoming breakthrough studio album Nobody’s Fool. STREAM THE SINGLE NOW or ORDER THE NEW ALBUM.The new album, recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, is produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and features Joe Bonamassa on “Won’t Be Fooled Again,” guitarist Carmen Vandenberg (Bones UK) on “Figure It Out,” cellist Tina Guo on “Fade Away” and music legend Dave Stewart on a cover of the Eurythmics classic “Missionary Man.”A riveting blues-rock tune from Joanne Shaw Taylor's forthcoming album Nobody's Fool comes with the title track single, "Nobody's Fool". It's evident that Joanne has a keen sense of storytelling through her lyrics as she reveals the experience of her years as a sweetheart of the British blues genre.“The title track opens the album and sets the mood with JST’s signature husky, soulful vocals embellished with some powerful guitar lines.” – GUITARIST MAGAZINE“"With vocals that carry a bucketload of emotion and strike a perfect balance with Joanne’s flawless guitar playing, there is plenty of room for the accompanying instrumentation to shine through” – ERB MAGAZINEJoanne was born and raised in the UK and was discovered at the age of 16 by music icon Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics. Right from the get-go, Joanne's incredible guitar playing, and distinctive sultry vocals set her apart from the rest of the crowd.Nobody’s Fool is her most personal album to date. Joanne's writing lays bare love, loss, and the desire to be free of the past through the vessel of catchy hooks and infectious guitar riffs.Her vocal style, writing prowess, and guitar skills take the listener on a journey into the wasteland of love and back into the light of hope and redemption. Nobody's Fool takes Joanne into new territory that can be described as retro pop with a modern flare, yet still encompasses the emotion of her blues roots.Joanne wrote all the songs on the album except “Missionary Man,” which is written by Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics.Joanne co-wrote “New Love” with Josh Smith, Calvin Turner, and Dylan Altman, “Then There’s You” with James House, “Fade Away” with Sharon Corbitt, and “The Leaving Kind” co-written with Joe Bonamassa, Leslie Satcher, and Beth Nielsen-Chapman (Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt)ALBUM TRACKLISTING1. Nobody's Fool (3:36)2. Bad Blood (3:49)3. Won't Be Fooled Again feat. Joe Bonamassa (4:54)4. Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise) (4:40)5. Fade Away feat. Tina Guo (4:52)6. Then There's You (3:23)7. Runaway (3:49)8. Missionary Man feat. Dave Stewart (3:08)9. Figure It Out feat. Carmen Vandenberg (3:48)10. The Leaving Kind (4:03)11. New Love (4:03)PRODUCTION CREDITSProducers – Joe Bonamassa & Josh Smith Executive Producer – Roy WeismanEngineer – Austin AtwoodAssistant Engineer – Nate Haessly (Sunset Sound) Mix Engineer – Alan HertzMusiciansJoanne Shaw Taylor – Vocals & Lead Guitar Joe Bonamassa – Rhythm GuitarJosh Smith – Rhythm GuitarLemar Carter – DrumsCalvin Turner – BassDeron Johnson – Piano/Wurlitzer/B3Danielle De Andrea, Gaby Moreno & Jeff Young – Background Vocals Tina Guo – Cello (“Fade Away”)Carmen Vandenberg - Guitar Solo/Lead Guitar (“Figure It Out”)JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR 2022 FALL US TOUR:10/28/2022 SKOKIE, IL THE CENTER THEATRE10/29/2022 MINNEAPOLIS, MN PANTAGES THEATRE10/30/2022 MILWAUKEE, WI THE PABST THEATER11/1/2022 INDIANAPOLIS, IN THE PALLADIUM11/2/2022 KALAMAZOO, MI KALAMAZOO STATE THEATRE11/4/2022 ROYAL OAK, MI ROYAL OAK MUSIC THEATRE11/5/2022 HAGERSTOWN, MD THE MARYLAND THEATRE11/6/2022 NEW YORK CITY, NY THE TOWN HALL11/9/2022 HARTFORD, CT THE BUSHNELL11/11/2022 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA THE SANDLER CENTER11/12/2022 EASTON, PA STATE THEATRE11/13/2022 PITTSBURGH, PA BYHAM THEATER11/16/2022 CHARLOTTE, NC KNIGHT THEATER11/17/2022 KNOXVILLE, TN BIJOU THEATRE11/18/2022 NASHVILLE, TN TPAC2023 SPRING TOUR:MARCH 19 BILHEIMER CAPITOL THEATRE CLEARWATER, FLMARCH 20 SAENGER THEATRE MOBILE, ALMARCH 21 ORPHEUM THEATER NEW ORLEANS, LAMARCH 23 THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE AUSTIN, TXMARCH 24 EMPIRE THEATRE SAN ANTONIO, TXMARCH 25 HUDIBURG CHEVROLET CENTER OKLAHOMA CITY, OKMARCH 27 CULLEN PERFORMANCE HALL HOUSTON, TXMARCH 29 WAGNER NOËL PERF ARTS CNT MIDLAND, TXMARCH 31 CELEBRITY THEATRE PHOENIX, AZAPRIL 1 BALBOA THEATRE SAN DIEGO, CAAPRIL 2 THE ORPHEUM THEATRE LOS ANGELES, CAAPRIL 4 THE HISTORIC BAKERSFIELD FOX THEATER BAKERSFIELD, CAAPRIL 5 PALACE OF FINE ARTS THEATRE SAN FRANCISCO, CAAPRIL 7 ELSINORE THEATRE SALEM, ORAPRIL 8 NEPTUNE THEATRE SEATTLE, WAAPRIL 10 BING CROSBY THEATER SPOKANE, WAAPRIL 11 THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE BOISE, IDAPRIL 13 PARAMOUNT THEATRE DENVER, COAPRIL 14 KAUFFMAN CENTER FOR THE PERF. ARTS KANSAS CITY, MOAPRIL 15 THE FACTORY ST. LOUIS, MOTICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT JOANNESHAWTAYLOR.COMJOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – BIOGRAPHYJoanne Shaw Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. - a career in music was born and in the proceeding years, her incredible guitar playing saw her build an army of plaudits including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder, and Annie Lennox.Still, only in her 30's, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock. She released her first album on Ruf Records entitled “White Sugar” (2009), unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a songwriting prowess way beyond her years - the world of blues rock had a new star! Over the next few years, she released critically acclaimed albums including her sophomore album “Diamonds In The Dirt” (2010), “Almost Always Never” (2012) which featured the UK radio hit “Soul Station”, plus her final album for Ruf Records - the live album “Songs From The Road” (2013).In 2014 she released her fourth studio album “The Dirty Truth” on Axehouse Records which featured the singles “Mud, Honey” and “Wicked Soul”. In 2016, Joanne followed up with the release of her fifth album “Wild” (Produced by Kevin Shirley) which saw her perform songs “Dyin’ To Know” and “Summertime” on BBC Two Television’s popular music show “Later With Jools Holland”. Three years later, in 2019 she signed to Silvertone Records via Sony Music and released her sixth studio album, “Reckless Heart”.Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 “Reckless Heart” breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.Her seventh studio album “The Blues Album”, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, was her first released on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records in 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts.On April 20, 2022, Joanne received her 2nd #1 Billboard Blues album with “Blues From The Heart Live”. On October 28, 2022, she will release her brand-new highly anticipated (eighth) studio album “Nobody’s Fool” produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith.KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE RECORDSJoe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Joe Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray, and blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years in support of the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records' mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARECORDS.COM.Media Contacts for Joanne Shaw Taylor & KTBA RecordsEbie McFarland | Ashley GaskinEssential Broadcast Mediaebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com