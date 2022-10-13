- Docket Number:
- FDA-2016-D-0973
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
This final guidance is intended to assist original applicants and holders of approved new drug applications (NDAs), abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), and biologics license applications (BLAs) with implementing a chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) postapproval change through the use of a comparability protocol (CP). A CP is a comprehensive, prospectively written plan for assessing the effect of a proposed postapproval CMC change(s) on the identity, strength, quality, purity, and potency of a drug product, including a biological product (i.e., product), as these factors may relate to the safety or effectiveness of the product (i.e., product quality).
Docket number: FDA-2016-D-0973.