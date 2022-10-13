Global Cosmeceuticals Market, A $95.75 Billion Industry Opportunity by 2030.

The Latest industry report published by Strategic Market Research on global cosmeceuticals market confirms that the market value was $45.56 billion in 2021 and is expected to position itself at $95.75 by 2030, with a rapid growth at 8.6 % CAGR; Growing preference for natural beauty products to boost the growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The word "cosmeceutical" was coined in 1984 by dermatologist Doctor Albert Kligman and is a blend of the words cosmetic & pharmaceutical. Cosmeceuticals are products with therapeutic (medical or drug-like) and cosmetic impact that are intended to enhance the well-being and appearance of the skin. They are applied directly as lotions or creams, similar to cosmetics, but constitute active ingredients that influence skin cells' function.







Cosmeceuticals Market Insights:

By product, the skin care segment ruled the overall cosmeceutical market with a revenue share of nearly 62.4% in 2021

In 2021, the supermarket and specialty store segment accounted for the largest cosmeceutical market share of about 58% on the basis of distribution channels.

The antioxidant segment ruled the overall cosmeceutical market with a consistent CAGR on the basis of ingredients.

Regionally in 2021, Asia Pacific held a significant position in the market, with a revenue of USD 18.8 billion.





Factors accelerating the Cosmeceuticals Market growth :

The rising demands for organic products and increasing government initiatives to create awareness regarding available products are influencing the overall growth of the market .

Growing global demand for organic products will motivate manufacturers to produce more products with active ingredients that are beneficial to the skin and hair. New products are being introduced into the market, driving the market growth. All of these products are remarkably beneficial for different types of hair and skin conditions. They aid in the withdrawal of the most severe disorders through the use of dermatologist-prescribed medications. Continuous development and research have contributed to the creation of innovative products that work like magic. These factors will stimulate market expansion in the coming years.





The governments of various geographic areas are taking steps to raise awareness about the hair and skin care products that are available. These steps are being taken to raise awareness about the effects of various environmental factors. The market will grow in the coming years due to campaigns run by various organizations to raise awareness of the factors that contribute to skin cancer and the steps that can be taken to prevent it. Such campaigns will boost the growth of this market soon.





Cosmeceutical Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Cosmeceuticals Market segmentation has been done on the basis of product type, distribution channel, Ingredients, and region.

By Product Type:

Skin Care Anti-Acne Moisturizers Anti-Aging Sun Protection Other Skin Care Products

Lip Care

Oral Care

Hair Care

Hair Colorants and Dyes

Shampoos and Conditioners

Other Hair Care Product Types

By Distribution Channel:

Online Platforms

Supermarkets and Speciality Stores

By Ingredients

Retinoids

Sunscreens

Antioxidants

Hydroxy Acids

Botanicals

Peptides and Proteins

Skin Lightening Agents





By Region

North America

Canada

United States

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Australia

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Argentina

Uruguay

Brazil

Rest of LAMEA





By product, the skin care segment ruled the overall cosmeceutical market, with a revenue share of nearly 62.4% in 2021. The rising incidence of skin-related problems has accelerated the growth of the cosmeceuticals market's skincare segment. Climate change and its effects on the skin have increased the use of skin care products. People are turning to more skin care products for protection due to the increased pollution levels in cities due to the increased number of industries. Furthermore, this segment will expand due to various campaigns run by organizations to raise awareness about the hazardous effects of ultraviolet rays and the use of sunscreens and other lotions that prevent skin damage.

In 2021, the supermarket and specialty store segment accounted for the largest cosmeceutical market share of about 58% on the basis of distribution channels. The demand for these products through supermarkets and specialty stores is anticipated to increase due to the various marketing strategies used by the producers and distributors. In the upcoming years, aggressive promotions will also be responsible for the market's expansion.

Regionally in 2021, Asia Pacific held a significant position in the market, with a revenue of USD 18.8 billion. This region's market grows due to the rising disposable income and consumer spending, boosting the demand for cosmetics in developed countries like China, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and South Korea. Additionally, the need to improve skin conditions in polluted cities in China and India is driven by declining environmental conditions.





Cosmeceuticals Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 45.56 Billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 95.75 Billion Growth rate 8.6 percent The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation By Product Type, By Distribution channel, By ingredients, and By Region. By Product Type Skin Care, Hair Care, Lip Care, and Oral Care By Distribution channel Supermarkets Specialty Stores, and Online Platforms By Ingredients Sunscreens, Antioxidants, Hydroxy acids, Retinoids, Skin lightening agents, Botanicals, Peptides, and proteins By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E., etc. Company Usability Profiles Johnson & Johnson, Avon Products Inc, Croda International plc, Procter & Gamble, Estée Lauder Inc, Beiersdorf, L’Oréal Group, Shiseido, Allergan, and Unilever.





Key players in Cosmeceuticals Market:

Allergen

Johnson & Johnson

Estee Lauder Inc

Unilever

Clarins

ELEMENTIS PLC.

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Croda International Plc

Avon Products Inc

L'Oreal Group

LVMH

Coty Inc.

Clarins





Recent Developments

On 6 September 2022, Schwan Cosmetics and Sulapac launched its first colored lip liner and eye pencils with sustainable and biodegradable biomaterials named TheBetterBarrel. To meet the market demand for eco-friendly makeup products without sacrificing performance, quality, or style.





On July 2022, BASF launched a new biopolymer, Verdessence RiceTouch, which is a plant-based sensory powder. It is created to absorb various oils from the skin, reducing skin greasiness and oily sensations.





On June 2022, Sugar Cosmetics, India based beauty start-up, raised USD 50 million in Series D funding led by the Asia fund of L Catterton, partly owned by LVMH.





