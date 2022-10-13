Global Healthcare ERP Market to Acquire Around USD 12.43 Billion by 2033 and to Grow at a CAGR OF ~7% During 2023-2033; Rising Cardiovascular Diseases and Related Mortality to Elevate Market Growth – Research Nester

Key Companies Outlined in the Global Healthcare ERP Market Research Report by Research Nester include McKesson Corporation, Infor, Odoo SA, SAP SE, Oracle, Epicor Software Corporation, QAD Inc., Aptean Group, The Sage Group plc, Microsoft, and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on the “ Global Healthcare ERP Market ” for the forecast period, i.e.,2023-2033 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Healthcare ERP Market Size:

The global healthcare ERP market is predicted to generate around USD 12.43 billion by 2033 and by growing at a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered about USD 6.5 billion in 2022. The increase in cardiovascular diseases and related fatalities are considered to be the main driver of market expansion. According to World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular illnesses were the main cause of about 17.9 million fatalities in 2019, or 32% of all deaths, making them the leading cause of death worldwide. Additionally, heart attacks and stroke deaths accounted for 85% of these fatalities. In the approaching years, a sizable patient stream is anticipated around the globe. As a result, the need for efficient supply chain and logistics as well as patient care and treatment are growing., which puts more strain on the healthcare system. An ERP platform enables arranging upcoming tests and treatments and provides online access to patient reports and resources thus, it is projected that as the number of non-communicable disease-related fatalities rises, hospitals, ambulances, and clinics would adopt more healthcare ERP. According to a report issued by WHO in 2021, noncommunicable illnesses account for abpout41 million annual deaths or 71% of all fatalities worldwide.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4392

Global Healthcare ERP Market: Key Takeaways

North American region requires a noteworthy share of the revenue

The hospital segment to influence the revenue graph

The on-premise segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Rising Incidence of Unhealthy lifestyle Diseases and Increasing Outpatient Visits to Expansion of Market Growth

Owing to the increase in disorders including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and high blood pressure, as well as the trend towards an unhealthy lifestyle, the healthcare ERP market is predicted to experience profitable growth throughout the course of the assessment period. The intake of a diet low in fruits and vegetables, cigarette use, physical inactivity, a sedentary lifestyle, and alcohol use are behavioral characteristics lined to an unhealthy lifestyle and have a lower risk of developing chronic diseases. Around 537 million individuals (20-79 years old) worldwide have diabetes in 2021. By 2030, it is predicted to be 643 million diabetic patients worldwide and by 2045, it is estimated to be 783 million. In addition, around 1.3 billion persons aged from 30 to 79 are projected to have hypertension in 2022 around the world. Increasing lifestyle disorders drive market growth.

Furthermore, the outpatient department (OD), which serves as a glimpse into the hospital’s exterior operations is under mounting pressure as a result of rising patient volumes, the rising complexity of medical conditions, and other factors. For instance, nearly, 780 million outpatient visits occurred in hospitals across the country in 2020. The majority of outpatient visits during that year with a projected 750 million visits happened in general medical and surgical facilities. The elevating number of patient visits further propels the market growth.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.researchnester.com/reports/healthcare-erp-market/4392

Global Healthcare ERP Market: Regional Synopsis

The global healthcare ERP market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Climbing Health Expenditure and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Fuel North American market

In 2022, the North American market held the biggest market share of 36%. The high cost of healthcare in the region is the major factor driving the market. In 2020, the national health expenditure climbed by 9.7% to USD 4.1 trillion or USD 12,530 per person, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This represented 19.7% of the national gross domestic (GDP). The expansion of life care solution services is also being fuelled by the burden of chronic diseases and the fatalities they cause. According to a recent study from 2022, chronic diseases affect 6 out of 10 persons in the United States and account for USD 4.1 trillion of the country’s GDP.

Get a Sample PDF of Healthcare ERP Market Report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4392

Increasing Government Spending and Growing Elderly Population to Fuel the Asia Pacific Market

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market has witnessed substantial growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the market is anticipated to be fuelled by rising government investments in the creation of a digitalized and technologically sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the region. For instance, healthcare expenditure had significant growth from 2021 to 2022 in China. In June 2022, China’s government healthcare expenditure was USD 33.54 billion up from USD 16.71 billion in July 2021. Additionally, the incidence of numerous chronic diseases is increasing and the number of elderly people is expanding rapidly. Therefore, the demand for healthcare ERP is predicted to rise significantly in the region in order to provide patients with quick and improved medical services. For instance, a sizable fraction of the Chinese population had chronic illnesses in 2020. Overweight and obesity affected more than 510 million people and high blood pressure affected more than 415 million people. In China, chronic diseases were responsible for 88.5 percent of fatalities in 2019.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply, and future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Healthcare ERP Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Long & Short-Term Facilities

Others

By 2033, the hospital segment is projected to hold the largest market share on account of the global increase in hospitals and rising healthcare spending worldwide. For instance, based on the American Hospital Association (AHA) statistics, there were 6,090 hospitals in the U.S. in 2019 compared to 5,564 hospitals 4 years back. Moreover, according to the OCED predictions, healthcare spending was to rise by 5% on average in 2020, with government and mandated programs expected to spend more than usual (+81%). As of July 2022, initial projections for a group of 17 OCED countries show that health spending increased significantly by almost 6% in 2021. The segment is expected to grow as a result of an emerging number of hospitals and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies owing to higher healthcare spending.

For more insights on the market share of various regions: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4392

Global Healthcare ERP Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

With 71% of the market, the on-premises segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of the market as of 2022. Owing to the rising popularity of non-premise on account of its easy accessibility and other associated features. Furthermore, software and services make up the majority of the big data healthcare sector. 31.5% of healthcare services utilize big data analytics (BDA) solutions worldwide in 2020. BDA has applications in financial analysis, clinical data analysis, operational analysis, and population health analysis. Over 75% of BDA software revenues in 2019 were from on-premises solutions.

Global Healthcare ERP Market, Segmentation by Application

Inventory & Material Management

Supply Chain & Logistics Management

Patient Relationship Management

Finance & Billing

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global healthcare ERP market profiled by Research Nester are McKesson Corporation, Infor, Odoo SA, SAP SE, Oracle, Epicor Software Corporation, QAD Inc., Aptean Group, The Sage Group plc, Microsoft, and others.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement?

Submit Request for Proposal

Recent Developments in Global Healthcare ERP Market

In June 23 rd , 2022, McKesson Corporation and HCA Healthcare, Inc. collaborated to create a joint venture to promote cancer care.

, 2022, McKesson Corporation and HCA Healthcare, Inc. collaborated to create a joint venture to promote cancer care. In January 14th, 2020, Intellegent InSites, Inc., a North Dakota- based supplier of healthcare software and services, was purchased by Infor. InSites, Inc. provides organizations with adaptive, scalable, user-friendly location systems in order to enhance operational efficiency and enhance therapeutic outcomes.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Analysis by Product (Agalsidase Beta, Imiglucerase, Velaglucerase Alfa, Idursulfase, Galsulfase, and Laronidase); by Disease (Gaucher Disease, Fabry Disease, Pompe Disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis, and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency [EPI]); and End User (Hospitals, and Infusion Centers & Home Healthcare Settings) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Nuclear Medicine Market Analysis by Product (Diagnostic Products, and Therapeutic Products); by Application (Cardiology, Neurology, and Oncology); and End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Pneumonia Testing Market Analysis by Types (Consumables, and Analyzers); by Method (Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, and Point of Care Testing); and by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Care, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Autotransfusion Devices Market Analysis by Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Obstetrics, and Others); by Product Type (Autotransfusion Systems, and Accessories); and by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis by Type (Transdermal, Inhalation, Injectable, and Others); by Device Type (Conventional, and Advanced); by Indication (Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Asthma & COPD); and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) – Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023-2033

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@researchnester.com

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919