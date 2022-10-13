InTime Announces Launch of Innovative Wellness Solution for Law Enforcement

A data-driven wellness solution with fatigue monitoring capabilities using scheduling insights enables law enforcement agencies to take a proactive approach to officer health and well-being.

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InTime, the leading provider of scheduling and workforce management for law enforcement, is pleased to announce the launch of InTime Wellness, a first-of-its-kind, data-driven wellness solution that supports law enforcement safety by proactively providing insights into potential wellness issues. InTime Wellness uniquely provides law enforcement senior command data analytics and dashboards identifying where staff schedules can be causing fatigue and training compliance issues that can negatively impact officer wellness, and enables them to take corrective action to better prevent wellness issues across their agency.

"InTime Wellness will help law enforcement agencies with supporting staff well-being, proactive fatigue management, and strengthening their staff retention and recruitment initiatives," said Derek Warburton, Vice President, Sales at InTime. "Uninformed scheduling decisions can have a serious impact on officer fatigue and wellness. Having insights into an agency's InTime scheduling data enables their schedulers to make better-informed scheduling and resource allocation decisions for the betterment of staff and the agency at large."

InTime Wellness includes three primary components:

Data-Driven Fatigue Monitoring - Dashboards and analytics to identify scheduling that exceeds fatigue thresholds.

Proactive Safety Alerts for Schedulers - Automated alerts notifying schedulers of fatigue or training compliance issues before shift assignments.

On-Demand Wellness Resource Library - Providing staff with anonymous access to online wellness resources via computer or mobile.

"Implementing InTime Wellness will help us identify potential situations where we are placing unnecessary burdens on our employees through scheduling and will help mitigate some of the stress related to the hours and days they are working," said Jonathan Koch, Lieutenant, and Regional Peer Support Coordinator, FRST Midwest - Johnson County KS Sheriff's Office

Coming from a leader in law enforcement scheduling and workforce management, InTime Wellness is designed to support law enforcement's well-being and enable proactive fatigue management.

InTime Wellness is available today by subscription. Contact getstarted@intimesoft.com or visit intime.com for more information.

About InTime

InTime is the leader in scheduling and workforce management for law enforcement. For over 25 years, over 500 law enforcement agencies have used InTime to better manage their staff scheduling and operations. InTime's offering helps law enforcement to run their best agencies by optimizing scheduling and overtime management, personnel spend, mitigating risk, and improving staff engagement.

