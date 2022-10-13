U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market To Hit 6.5% of CAGR During 2031

U.S. and Australian egg protein market trends include the introduction of new products that are made from organic ingredients.

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨.𝗦. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 E𝗴𝗴 P𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘀 M𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝘃𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝘁 $𝟳,𝟬𝟴𝟯.𝟲 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 $𝟵𝟲𝟳.𝟴 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 $𝟭𝟬,𝟯𝟯𝟮.𝟭 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 $𝟭,𝟳𝟮𝟮.𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭, 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟯.𝟵% 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟲.𝟱% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.Egg proteins, such as whole egg protein, egg white protein, and egg yolk protein, are derived from eggs. Products such as whole egg protein, egg white protein, and egg yolk protein are widely consumed in food & beverages and personal care applications, and various nutrition products. Egg proteins are evenly distributed between the egg white and egg yolk, whereas lipids, vitamins, and minerals are primarily concentrated in the egg yolk. Egg proteins such as egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein function as a thickening agent, gelling agent, foaming agent, carrier, and texturizer, which are used in preparations of a wide range of food products. Moreover, they find their application in animal feed, personal care, nutrition, and textiles. Furthermore, manufacturers of food & beverage ingredients have been significantly investing in R&D activities to enhance the functions, performance, and nutritional value of egg proteins.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗜𝗻 𝗨.𝗦. 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗘𝗴𝗴 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

The key players profiled in this report include Bioflex Nutrition Pty Ltd., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, EW Nutrition GmbH, Bodi Choice Pty Ltd, Merck KGaA, Noumi Limited (Merck Group), NOW Health Group, Inc., OvaInnovations, and VPA Australia.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗱 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟱.𝟬% 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

The U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market Share are segmented into application, type, form, and country (the U.S, and Australia). The applications covered in the study include food & beverages, nutrition, personal care & cosmetics, feed, and others. By type, the market is categorized into egg white protein, whole egg protein, and egg yolk protein. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into solid and liquid. Country-wise, it is analyzed across U.S. and Australia.

By application, the food and beverages segment held the major share in the market, and it is estimated to grow the same during the forecast period. The egg protein products such as whole egg and yolk eggs are widely consumed in the food & beverages industries. This is attributed to the fact that egg proteins are considered as an ideal source of essential amino acids; thus, egg proteins are used as a key protein source in many food & beverages. The growth of the food & beverages industry is driven by the rise in consumer demand for protein-rich food products.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

1) The study provides an in-depth U.S. and Australia egg protein market forecast, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

2) Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

3) The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2021 to 2031 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

4) Porter’s five forces model of the industry illustrates the competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

5) Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

6) Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

